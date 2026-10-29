Keys to the Future: Parents Save for Kids’ First Homes

The homebuying process starts early nowadays. Maybe even before you can read.

About one in seven parents with children five years old and younger have already started saving for their child’s future down payment, while 68% are considering doing so, according to a survey from real estate company Coldwell Banker. While 85% of Americans say homeownership is part of the American Dream, near-record-high home prices, limited inventory and mortgage rates above 7% have made achieving that dream feel somewhat impossible. Tack on the high prices for everything from gas to groceries, and it makes sense that parents want to help their kids save for a place to live.

“It was very rare that someone would want to be saving for something like that 10 to 15 years ago,” said Palmour Rollins, managing director at OpenArc Corporate Advisory. “But now we hear that more often than not.”

Saving Starts in Diapers

Parents are starting to see a first home the way they’ve long viewed college: a milestone and investment they plan for early, said Mary Lee Blaylock, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. “Our agents are increasingly sitting down with buyers and their parents together, and that planning is starting years before the first showing.”

While college is still a major goal, parents can see that 20-somethings are facing a much tougher housing market than ever before. That’s leading parents to rethink putting every dollar they save for their kids into a 529, said Margie Glenn, a financial advisor at Moneta Advisor:

Thanks to the SECURE 2.0 Act, families can now roll some unused money from a 529 into a child’s Roth individual retirement account (IRA), but only $35,000 over a lifetime, and only after the account has been open 15 years. Because of that, “more families are pairing a 529 with something more flexible, like a brokerage account in their own name, a custodial account for the child or a trust, so the money can go toward tuition, a down payment or starting a business,” Glenn said.

Each option has tradeoffs, she added. Money in a custodial account can become the child’s at 18 to 25, depending on state laws, and assets in the child’s name count more heavily against financial aid. A brokerage account in your own name gives you the most control, but it doesn’t get the tax-free growth a 529 does. She helps families find the right mix, she said.

A Head Start. With people living longer than ever, legacy is something people want to share throughout their lives, Rollins said. “More and more, the generation that is having younger children right now would rather help along the way versus having a surplus at the end of life.”