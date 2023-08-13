Airlines

Airlines Are Pivoting to First-Class

Sign up for insightful business news.

People aren’t just flying more, they’re flying lux.

Airlines also love it, even if they can’t quite keep up. Now, Delta and United are working overtime to retrofit their aircraft to accommodate increased demand for premium, first-class tickets, according to CNBC. It’s a reminder: In the world of luxury, there’s no such thing as a recession.

Leg Room and Board

Gone are the days of cramming in as many rows of seats as possible, often at the expense of generally accepted notions of personal space. Airlines are tapping the same taste for high-end goods that sent luxury stalwart LVMH’s market cap to heights typically reserved for Big Tech.

For consumers, the increased demand is likely due at least in part to social-distancing PTSD — nobody wants a middle seat between two sniffling row-mates. For airlines, like luxury goods makers, the margins are just too sweet to pass up. That’s been doubly true this summer, as airfare has fallen precipitously; prices dropped nearly 19% in the year through June, according to a recent New York Times report. But premium seats can be sold for as much as six times standard seating, and airlines are seeing a steady rise in demand:

  • In 2009, just 9% of Delta seats sold were premium, a company spokesperson told CNBC. But by 2019, that soared to 28%, and the company projects premium seats to account for 30% of ticket sales next year. The payout is outsized — Delta expects premium tickets to account for 35% of its $19 billion in revenue this year.
  • American Airlines, meanwhile, told CNBC that it plans to increase premium seating on long-haul craft by over 45% by 2026. In its first-quarter earnings, the company said premium seat revenue was up 20% versus pre-pandemic levels.

Your Vacation Starts Now: The increased demand has sparked a mile-high race for luxurious renovations. American is scrapping first-class seats on many of its long-haul Boeing 777 crafts to feature as many as 70 “suites” with lie-flat seating and sliding doors for privacy. German airline Lufthansa has embarked on a ​​€2.5 billion journey to rehaul its premium options. Underlying the entire trend: repeat business. “Once you start flying in those cabins, you tend not to go back,” Delta President Glen Hauenstein recently told the Financial Times. That’s either a selling point or a consumer warning, depending on the size of your bank account.

Real Estate

China’s Housing Market Slumps Again as Buyers Play the Waiting Game

(Photo Credit: Hanny Naibaho/Unsplash)

The Long March continues for China’s developers. The nation’s already-battered housing market is taking another hit from wait-and-see buyers, The Wall Street Journal reported this weekend. Prospective purchasers have the money, but they think prices will fall even further, leaving…

Read More
EVs

Nikola Issues Recall on Commercial Trucks

Big rigs come with big risks. At least if they’re made by Nikola. On Friday, the EV player recalled most of the electrified commercial trucks it’s sent into the wild, due to a battery defect that could cause fires. Alas,…

Read More
Power Corridor

Exclusive: Pentagon Sells Off Trump Border Wall

Battle over the border highlights the magnitude of government waste.

Battle over the border highlights the magnitude of government waste.

Read More
Analysis more
Deep Dive

The Tangled Geopolitics of Undersea Cables

(Photo credit: Open Grid Scheduler/Flickr)
Deep Dive

Airbnb is Letting the Air Out

Recent News
Patent Drop

Boeing predicts wear and tear in the air

Patent Drop

Meta’s on a quest to make VR crisper

Patent Drop

DeepMind could give developers a lift with AI coding tool

Power Corridor

Even Now, Still Downplaying Climate Change