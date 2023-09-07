Economy & Policy

China’s Government iPhone Ban is Testing Apple’s Powers of Diplomacy

Sign up for insightful business news.

Apple, one of the few foreign companies that has managed to succeed in China, may no longer be in Beijing’s good graces.

To protect national security and boost reliance on homegrown tech, China ordered central government officials to not use iPhones and other foreign devices for work — or even bring them into the office, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Really Got a Good Thing Going

Never easy, doing business in China has grown even more difficult for foreign companies since Beijing’s crackdown on oversight and security since the US-China trade war began in 2018. Apple’s diligent compliance — adhering to digital freedom laws and removing apps that Beijing considers illegal — has paid off. China accounts for about 20% of Apple’s revenue, but even more importantly, it’s where nearly all the company’s devices are made. The world’s largest iPhone factory is in China’s Zhengzhou province, and employs more than 300,000 workers.

While Apple’s share price dropped 3.6% in the wake of the news, dragging down the entire tech index, it’s still too soon to know how the bans will affect the company’s future in China’s consumer market. For now, it’s just one more sign that foreign businesses must tread even more carefully in the Middle Kingdom:

  • A recent survey from the EU Chamber of Commerce found that two-thirds of 570 respondent companies said doing business in China has become more challenging since Beijing began expanding anti-espionage laws. Even Apple has moved to bolster its supply chains in India. However, with 1.4 billion citizens and a consumer market worth $6 trillion, China is tough to ignore.
  • Chinese military personnel and employees of some state-owned companies are no longer allowed to drive Teslas, but that hasn’t stopped Elon Musk’s car company from thriving. In the second quarter, Tesla’s Chinese revenue jumped by more than half to $5.7 billion. Somehow it’s hard to imagine Tim Cook following Elon’s playbook, but who knows?

The Ban Hammer: China’s move mirrors actions taken by the US in recent months. The Biden administration banned the sale of products from phone makers Huawei and ZTE, as well as surveillance companies Hikvision, Dahua, and Hytera, all in the name of protecting data and national security. Plus, more than half the states and the federal government banned its staff and some contracted employees from using the Chinese video sharing app TikTok. Starting next year, Montana will be the first state to ban the app on all devices in the state lines. So, you’ll need to post those Yellowstone closeups of you and the grizzly on TikTok while you’re safely in Wyoming.

Patent Drop

Microsoft Wants to Monitor How You Message Your Coworkers

Microsoft is asking if you put one too many exclamation points in that email to your boss

Read More
IPOs

Amer Sports Set to Serve a Public Offering

(Photo Credit: Anna Shvets/Pexels)

It’s a well-timed IPO for sports lovers glued to the US Open. On Wednesday, Amer Sports — owners and makers of Wilson tennis racquets as well as Salomon ski boots — filed confidentially for an IPO that could bag the…

Read More
Patent Drop

Google’s Content Moderation Tech May Need Human-AI Teamwork

Google wants humans and AI to work together to fight spam.

Read More
Analysis more
(Photo Credit: Heather Gill/Unsplash)
Deep Dive

Bet, Bet, Bet on the Home Team: How Legalized Gambling has Reshaped the Business of Sports

(Photo Credit: Alexander Grey/Unsplash)
Analysis

Don’t Know Much About Money: With More Americans relying on TikTok for financial advice, what could go wrong?

Recent News
Patent Drop

Meta’s Smartwatch Patent May Show That It Wants Your Health Data

Corporate News

Universal’s New Streaming Deal Pins Hopes on Paying the Pros

Restaurants

CloudKitchens is Having Trouble Wooing Restaurant Chains

Higher Education

Corporate America Fears the Student Loan Payments Restart