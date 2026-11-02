Franklin Templeton’s New ETFs Drip-Feed Investors Bitcoin

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Franklin Templeton recently launched two ETFs that combine equity and crypto exposure by reinvesting stock dividends into bitcoin. The Franklin U.S. Equity Bitcoin DRIP Index (FBEQ) and U.S. Innovation Bitcoin DRIP Index (FIBT) ETFs both start with a 95% equity and 5% bitcoin allocation (DRIP stands for dividend reinvestment plan). The income distribution from the dividends is still taxed normally as income, and the funds rebalance quarterly to a 4.5% bitcoin allocation if the concentration has risen above 5% and automatically if it rises above 20%.

“We’ve been hearing from clients that they want to have a little bit of exposure to digital assets, but don’t want to manage it separately,” said Dina Ting, head of index investments at Franklin Templeton. “In one ETF, you get the exposure, but also a bit of self-discipline because the weight will move depending on the relative performances between the bitcoin and the underlying equity.”

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The argument for using these funds as opposed to separate equity and bitcoin ETFs is that it outsources the rebalancing in a more tax-efficient way. “The capital gain for the investors only happens when they actually sell the ETF that holds both the bitcoin as well as the equity,” Ting said. “But if they do it outside of their own account, every time they buy, every time they sell, they will incur potential capital gain.”

But investors may have a strong preference for buying separate funds, said Athanasios Psarofagis, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) “is so big now, it’s so ingrained into the minds of everybody,” he said. The Franklin funds are “a more efficient use of money, but I just don’t see this being a huge hit because I don’t think the problem that they’re solving is really a big problem.”

Plus, all-in-one ETFs tend not to be very popular, especially among advisors, he said. “I feel like advisors push towards using the individualized products to make them sort of seem like they’re useful,” he said. “A lot of it is just job security for them.”

Bit Con: Last week, suspected North Korean hackers made off with $6.3 billion of bitcoin from crypto exchange Binance, in what is thought to be the largest hack on record. And while the price of bitcoin slumped after the hack, trading below $80,000 on Friday, it’s actually a good argument for holding bitcoin within an ETF, Ting said. “Buying an ETF that gives you that exposure will reduce that risk of your own wallet getting stolen,” she said. “If you’re holding it as an ETF, you don’t have that risk, because your risk is going to shift to the ETF sponsor.”