Technology

EU Commission Turns Antitrust Eye on Microsoft Teams

Sign up for insightful business news.

Microsoft may have jumped out of the Activision/Blizzard frying pan right into the Teams fire.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that the European Commission is lining up an antitrust investigation into Microsoft’s Teams workplace messaging platform. Beginning as early as next week, the probe would be the first time the EU has investigated Bill Gates’ baby in 15 years, and suggests Microsoft is finally being drawn into the regulatory black hole of Big Tech.

The Ominous Knock Brush

Microsoft was last hauled before the European Commission in 2008, when computers using Windows software came with the Internet Explorer (now ‘Edge’) browser automatically installed. Since then, Microsoft has largely managed to avoid the white-hot regulatory gaze that has been fixed on the FAANG companies. But Microsoft has lately reappeared on regulators’ radar, especially when it agreed to buy video game company Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. The US FTC tried to block the deal, but Microsoft appears to be on track for victory as a judge dismissed the FTC’s case as well as the agency’s subsequent appeal.

Game console rival Sony, which had vehemently opposed the acquisition, also lowered its objections. Meanwhile, a workaday rival has stoked the EU’s concerns around Microsoft Teams:

  • Slack, the workplace messaging company whose woodblock-like notifications probably haunt your dreams, kicked off the scrutiny in 2020 after it complained that Microsoft had automatically been enrolling customers in Teams, a practice which Microsoft halted this April, per the FT. Sounds a bit 2008-y, doesn’t it?
  • Sources told the FT that while Microsoft has tried to avoid getting hit with a formal investigation over Teams, it’s now “very unlikely” to escape one. Still, it managed to avert disaster with Activision Blizzard, so maybe there’s time to turn the tables.

Pass the Tongs: In Norwegian, the idiom “to step in the salad” means you’ve made a mistake or faux pas. Meta is finding itself up to its neck in lettuce, as Norway is threatening to ban Facebook and Instagram inside the country starting in August unless they stop showing users personalized ads that use location data and records of a user’s online activity, Politico reported Monday. Norway’s population of 5.5 million doesn’t represent a huge slice of Meta’s multi-billion-strong usership, but the ban would set an uncomfortable regulatory precedent.

International

Mr. Kerry Goes to Beijing Amid China’s Hotter Climate, Cooler Economy

It’s too hot for a cold war. US climate envoy John Kerry traveled to Beijing this week to convince the Chinese government that massive changes are needed on both sides to ensure the planet doesn’t become an even hotter, more…

Read More
Travel & Leisure

Believe it or Not, Bus Travel is Back

(Photo by Mika Baumeister via Unsplash)

This summer, boarding an Airbus A320 is out. Boarding a regular bus is in. With extreme weather and logistical challenges sending air travel into disarray, travelers are increasingly turning to an oft-overlooked and folksy alternative: long-distance, inter-city buses. The Deals…

Read More
Patent Drop

EBay’s keen eye

EBay may be working on “advanced heat mapping” for your shopping habits.

Read More
Analysis more
Deep Dive

The Economics of Graying Populations

Analysis

Catch & Release: A Q&A on the State of Carbon Capture Technology

Recent News
Patent Drop

Meta’s recording studio

Patent Drop

Zoom’s AI training ground

EVs

Tesla Has Finally Started Building Cybertrucks in a Slowing EV Market

International

UK’s Top Companies Are Scaling Back Charitable Gifts