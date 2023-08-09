Food

Fast-Food Restaurants Are Fighting the To-Go Trend

Sign up for insightful business news.

In the movie The Founder, future owner Ray Kroc orders his first hamburger at the original McDonald’s, asking the cashier, “Where do I eat it?” The confused employee responds: “In your car…at the park…at home. Wherever you like.”

Today, fast-food customers are still eating anywhere — except the restaurants themselves. To make in-store dining more appealing, companies aim to spruce up local franchises with renovations, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Take a Seat

Due to the popularity of delivery apps surging during and since the pandemic, dining in is falling out of fashion. Dine-in customers represent less than 10% of visits at US McDonald’s, and 14% across all US fast-food restaurants in the first five months of 2023, the WSJ reported. As a result, McDonald’s and Burger King have shifted toward to-go and drive-thru services. But they’re not giving up on a facelift for many outlets.

A Burger King spokesperson told the WSJ that a remodel brings an average sales surge of 12% in the first year. McDonald’s pledged billions of dollars in 2017 to help franchisees outfit their locations with attractive seating and digital kiosks that operate like a pseudo-table service portal — out with the burger seats and more like the modern feng shui of an Apple store. However, franchise owners often end up covering a lot of the bill:

  • Even for owners with an affinity for the dine-in experience, renovations can be quite expensive. McDonald’s franchisees are required to renovate their dining rooms, front counters, and bathrooms every decade, which can cost as much as $750,000, the WSJ reported.
  • In 2018, a group of franchisees formed the National Owners Association to push back on remodeling requirements. They hope to limit the once-a-decade cost to $300,000.

Country Kitchen: McDonald’s renovations aren’t one-size-fits-all, and corporate headquarters will work with owners with bold ideas, like Wendy and Rick Lommen, who own a location in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, that was featured in Architectural Digest as one of “The 13 Most Beautiful McDonald’s in the World.” It looks less like a quick burger stop and more like a log cabin, stocked with wood carvings, deer antlers, and a large arcade. Perhaps a little cultural and geographic flair is the key to getting in-store customers back.

Power Corridor

Even Now, Still Downplaying Climate Change

Dozens of right-of-center groups take aim at plans to slow global warming.

Read More
Power Corridor

Heat, Hurricane Season and Soaring Gas Prices

Why record-breaking summer temperatures can cause higher energy prices.

Read More
Power Corridor

Breaking Up With China

Can’t the world’s two largest economies just get along?

Read More
Analysis more
Deep Dive

The Tangled Geopolitics of Undersea Cables

(Photo credit: Open Grid Scheduler/Flickr)
Deep Dive

Airbnb is Letting the Air Out

Recent News
Aerospace

Telecom Billionaire Merging Dish, EchoStar

Markets

SoftBank’s AI Bets Can’t Offset Big Company Loss

Banking

Too Many Regional Banks Are Looking a Lot Like SVB

Airlines

Europe’s Business Travel is Still Grounded