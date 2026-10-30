Mastercard’s Earnings Beat Underscores Payments Pivot to Cryptocurrency, Fraud Services, Agentic Commerce

There’s no limit to Mastercard’s masterplan.

Mastercard reported third quarter revenue of $9.8 billion, up 14% year over year, and a $4.6 billion profit, up 18%, on Thursday. Both the top and bottom line bested Wall Street expectations. Management also reaffirmed a full-year outlook that calls for revenue growth in the low teens. And the standout performer driving this is not the company’s mammoth payments network, but a surging collection of services built around the data it produces.

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Mastercard and its top rival Visa control as much as 90% of all card payment transactions and processing outside of China (Visa has a 38% global market share, China’s UnionPay 34% and Mastercard 25%, according to the Nilson Report). That payment network, which saw revenue climb 11% to $5.7 billion in the third quarter as resilient consumer spending meant higher transaction volumes and more fees, is still Mastercard’s bedrock. But its growth is also somewhat constrained, as plastic and digital cards are pretty much ubiquitous in mature markets like the US and Europe.

This has incentivized Mastercard and Visa to race to develop higher-margin value-added services using the data generated by their payment networks, which can offer more insight into markets and consumer behavior than an omniscient deity. They’ve developed services like risk scoring models, cyber threat monitoring and fraud detection, and are able to sell lucrative market analytics packages. Banks, merchants and retailers, and corporate and government customers gobble up the offerings. Mastercard executives have taken to calling this a “virtuous cycle,” which the third quarter earnings make it hard to dispute:

Revenue at the company’s value-added services and solutions segment surged 19% year over year to $4.1 billion. The segment now comprises 41% of net revenue.

Value-added services have also quickly expanded into emerging areas of tech and finance, including AI and cryptocurrency. The latest would be a risk intelligence service for banks and payment providers launched earlier this month, allowing them to detect scams and fraud in stablecoin transactions.

Mastercard’s stablecoin ambitions also include its new Global Money Platform, a settlement and payouts system that lets banks, fintechs, payroll providers and others hold, convert and transact both fiat currencies and stablecoins in one place. In advance of the launch, it finalized the $1.8 billion deal to acquire stablecoin infrastructure company BVNK in August.

View From the Street: Mastercard shares rose more than 4% on Thursday and are up 13% this year. As of Thursday, 39 of the 43 Wall Street analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research recommended buying the stock.