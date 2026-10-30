DoorDash Puts a $17 Billion Price Tag on Instacart

DoorDash hopes investors are hungry… for consolidation. The largest food delivery company in the US said yesterday it plans to buy Instacart in a deal valued at $17 billion. That’d be DoorDash’s biggest deal yet, even after a buying spree that included UK rival Deliveroo and reservation platform SevenRooms.

DoorDash yesterday reported earnings a week early, likely to share its Instacart news ASAP, since it was already leaking like a poorly closed pho container. Instacart last week was said to be chatting with both DoorDash and rival Uber about a potential sale before reports this week said it stopped double-dipping in favor of DoorDash.

Instacart, which trades as Maplebear (a nod to Canada and California), reported yesterday what CEO Chris Rogers called its best quarter as a public company. But a team-up with DoorDash could help it avoid being crowded out of the aisle by the much larger carts of rivals like Amazon and Walmart.

Ramen With a Side of Toilet Paper

DoorDash is easily the country’s largest delivery app for hungover breakfast burritos and Instagrammable boxes of sushi. And its restaurant delivery biz is booming: DoorDash reported yesterday that its gross order value grew 36% annually in the third quarter to nearly $34 billion, a hair above analysts’ estimates. Hungry homebodies placed 993 million orders, a 28% jump.

But DoorDash wants to go beyond satisfying splurges to supplying everyday staples — a move that could shore up its biz when people trim their budgets:

DoorDash, which already has partnerships with Kroger and Costco, said Thursday that groceries are “one of the hardest things to get right online.” Anyone who’s had their peach yogurt swapped for pumpkin-spice cream cheese is well aware. That might be why the majority of Americans still prefer to pick out their avocados and other foodstuffs IRL. But a growing portion are ordering online at least occasionally, and as the population ages, more people could depend on grocery deliveries.

Amazon and Walmart stepped on DoorDash’s toes first: Amazon shifted its focus from the in-person experience of churning nut butter at Whole Foods to selling more pantry items online with aggressively fast delivery slots. Walmart meanwhile has expanded its under-30-minute delivery service, helping to spur e-commerce growth.

Cleanup on Aisle 3: DoorDash isn’t expected to close on a deal with Instacart until at least the end of 2027, a timeline that may be baking in scrutiny from antitrust regulators. The FTC could be especially concerned about the tie-up since groceries are necessities and cost of living is top of mind at the agency. DoorDash is one of a handful of companies the FTC said this week are being studied in regard to algorithmic pricing.