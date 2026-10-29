Wendy’s Squares Up to Nelson Peltz’s Takeover Attempt

Wendy’s went emo last month, and the chain might want to consider letting Wendy keep her side-swept bangs and black eyeliner for the time being. The square-burger seller’s peppy, pigtailed girlypop has plenty to feel angsty about.

Nelson Peltz’s investment firm Trian Fund Management offered to take Wendy’s private for $7.35 a share, or about $1.4 billion, the latest move in Peltz’s years-long saga to put out the chain’s grease fire. Flynn Group, which operates hundreds of Wendy’s locations, is in on the bid alongside BlueFive Capital and Sixth Street Partners. Wendy’s said in a statement that an independent committee will evaluate the offer.

Shares of Wendy’s, which had fallen about 25% from the beginning of the year through Tuesday’s close, popped 15% Wednesday.

Son of a Baconator

For Peltz, it’s personal. The activist investor served as chairman of Wendy’s for 17 years through 2024. Peltz’s cofounder at Trian and two of Peltz’s sons have held board positions. Peltz and Trian control 16% of Wendy’s stock and initially considered snatching up the company in 2022. That push put pressure on Wendy’s to start its turnaround attempts — which have yet to put its pigtails back in place:

As of the latest quarter that ended in June, Wendy’s same-store sales had fallen for six straight quarters. Wall Street doesn’t expect much to change when Wendy’s reports third-quarter results one week from today. Wendy’s withdrew guidance for 2026 in August — then-interim CEO Ken Cook called 2026 a “rebuilding year” in February (a relatable time to give up on resolutions).

The chain has churned through chief execs since Todd Penegor stepped down in 2024. Fast forward to this May, when Robert Wright took the helm after leading a successful turnaround at sandwich chain Potbelly. Wright’s plan for Wendy’s has all the toppings: improved food quality, modernized restaurants, a marketing overhaul and more. Peltz’s offer could let Wendy’s make these changes behind closed doors instead of under public scrutiny.

Fair and Square: While Wendy’s cries into its Frosty, Burger King is stealing its fries. The king took the second-place crown for biggest US burger chain from its pigtailed rival in August. BK’s “Reclaim the Flame” plan has seen the chain notch five straight quarters of same-store sales growth as of Q2. If a king can come back from the ashes, so too can the fast-food industry’s sassiest icon.