Consumer

Peloton Recalls Wreak Havoc on Earnings

Sign up for insightful business news.

Peloton blew another tire. The beleaguered exercise equipment and media company’s stock plunged more than 22% Wednesday after it reported a steep drop in subscribers that puts a bright spotlight on the speed of its attempted turnaround.

The company said subscribers grew 4% annually to roughly 3 million, but down 29,000 compared to last quarter. CEO Barry McCarthy said in a shareholder letter Wednesday that “consumer spending shifted toward travel and experiences” beginning in May and June, prompting people to spend less time on Peloton fitness gear.

Baby, You Can’t Drive that Bike

But consumer interest hasn’t been the only thing working against the company: it’s still haunted by recalls of its products, which are costing more than expected. Peloton was forced to recall seat posts on its PL01 bikes following dozens of reports that the seats fell off mid-workout. In 12 cases, users were injured.

Replacing more than 750,000 seat posts has cost Peloton $40 million so far, and the company noted Peloton up to 20,000 subscribers decided to stop paying their subscriptions in the fourth quarter as they waited for repairs:

  • Peloton’s Q4 sales fell about 5% from a year ago to $642 million. Losses did narrow to $241.8 million but the company’s cash holdings are down about one-third from a year ago.
  • In an attempt to boost growth, the company started selling virtual fitness classes in May for $12-$24 a month.

Cardio Day: Peloton’s Tread treadmill also was recalled in 2021 after a swath of reports that it was pulling people and pets under it and severely injuring them. Twenty-nine kids were reported injured, and one was killed. Consumer safety regulators recalled around 131,450 Tread and Tread+ units. But Peloton just got regulator approval for a new rear treadmill guard. McCarthy said he expects they’ll begin re-selling the product during the holidays, which could provide a much-needed cash infusion.

Economy & Policy

BlackRock Backs Off ESG

(Photo by Nuno Marques on Unsplash)

Three letters BlackRock CEO Larry Fink never wants to hear again: ESG. The company supported just 26 environmental-social-governance proposals at annual company meetings in the 12 months leading up to June, continuing its declining support of ESG initiatives, according to…

Read More
EVs

Stellantis Eyes a Strategic EV Partner in China

The car company formerly known as Fiat and Chrysler is punching China coordinates into its dashboard GPS. According to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, Stellantis is seeking a strategic electric vehicle partner in the Middle Kingdom to help drive business…

Read More
Technology

Microsoft Offers New Deal to Buy Activision Blizzard To UK Regulators

The FTC wasn’t even the final boss. Microsoft’s attempt to buy game studio Activision Blizzard for a record-breaking $69 billion has been hampered by regulators, including FTC Chair Lina Khan, but now it can practically taste victory. Only one thing…

Read More
Analysis more
(Photo Credit: Alexander Grey/Unsplash)
Analysis

Don’t Know Much About Money: With More Americans relying on TikTok for financial advice, what could go wrong?

Analysis

Can the Nuclear Industry Avoid an Economic Meltdown?

Recent News
Aviation

Airlines Get Lost-Luggage Rates Down to Pre-Pandemic Levels

International

European Startup Funding Weakens as Investors Favor Bonds

Policy

SEC Puts Private Equity and Hedge Funds in its Crosshairs

Markets

Cars And Big Houses Are Becoming Unbuyable