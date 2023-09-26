Policy & Power

US State Dept Extends Rare $2 Billion Defense Loan to Poland

Sign up for insightful business news.

Poland is signing up for a national defense IOU.

On Monday, the US State Department announced a low-interest $2 billion direct loan agreement to help Poland modernize its defense program. It’s the first time the US has offered a direct defense loan in years.

Pass the Baton

Call it the continued cost of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Poland has served as a key hub for shuffling Western weapons, vehicles, and other war equipment into Ukraine, and has even passed along a decent amount of its own military supplies. According to NATO projections, Poland has pushed nearly 3.9% of its GDP into military goals, or roughly double NATO’s current spending targets.

Now, the central European country wants to restock and modernize its military stock — which, ironically, was mostly based on old Soviet tech and equipment:

  • In addition to the $2 billion loan, the US government is sending up to $60 million in grant funds as a loan subsidy. The US government typically awards foreign military financing in the form of grants, not loans.
  • In fact, the last time the US offered a direct loan for foreign military defense, it was to the Iraqi government in 2016 and 2017.

Revolving Door: Surprise, surprise: Much of the $2 billion loan is already set to flow back into the US. Poland has already placed orders for weapons and other systems with US defense companies, according to the State Department, as well as orders with some South Korean defense companies, the AP reported.

Tall Talk: Despite the military support, bilateral relations may be beginning to fray due in part to a trade dispute surrounding Ukrainian grain flowing into the Polish market, decreasing the value of Poland’s own supply. That prompted Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to cut off Ukraine from its supplies of weapons. But analysts say Poland has already handed over just about all the guns and ammo it can offer anyhow, and that the declaration is likely political in nature given a looming election. Politicians, to be sure, all seem to speak the same language.

Industrials

US Finds Funds to Help Fix Lacking Railroad Infrastructure

(Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash)

While many agree US railroads desperately need refurbishing, some question why federal dollars should support a highly privatized industry.

Read More
Artificial Intelligence

Amazon Pumps Billions into AI Firm Just as Chat-GPT Alexa-fies Itself

Amazon — along with every other Zuckerberg, Musk, and Harry — is trying to get ahead in the generative AI race.

Read More
Consumer

McDonald’s Franchisees Served Service Fee Hike for First Time in Decades

(Photo Credit: Visual Karsa/Unsplash)

McDonald’s has had a tenuous relationship with its franchise operators as of late. A new round of royalty fee hikes isn’t likely to help.

Read More
Deep Dives more
Deep Dive

The Secret Life of Streaming: How Viewership Secrecy is Re-Shaping Hollywood

(Photo Credit: Heather Gill/Unsplash)
Deep Dive

Bet, Bet, Bet on the Home Team: How Legalized Gambling has Reshaped the Business of Sports

Recent News
Banking

Solaris Can’t Raise Funds Fast Enough

Patent Drop

Google is Adding Empathy to it’s Smart Speakers

Policy & Power

Congress Has Just a Week to Avoid a Government Shutdown

Patent Drop

JPMorgan Chase Brings Quantum to Wall Street