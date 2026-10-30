Taking Stock of Equities in Target-Date Funds 

Avoiding all risk can be the riskiest choice of all, and one target-date fund provider seems to have taken that to heart.

Last week, Vanguard announced a forthcoming target-date series with higher equity allocations compared with its existing options. The Vanguard Target Retirement Growth Trusts will start at 95% equity and gradually fall to 50% at and through retirement. The news has triggered discussion about what the optimal equity allocation might be. There’s not necessarily a single correct answer. Instead, investors and their advisors should make sure they understand exactly how much risk is being taken and why.

Relative Performance

Retirement researcher Michael Finke has studied the evolution of glidepaths and wasn’t surprised to see Vanguard’s move, in the context of a 15-year bull market.

“Any measure of historical performance was essentially determined by the slope of the glidepath, and companies like Vanguard, with relatively conservative glidepaths, appeared to be lagging,” Finke said. A look at risk-adjusted returns tells a different story, but many investors focus on top-line performance.

“The lower equity allocations in TDFs were always meant to be appropriate for a base-case type of [investor] who was risk averse and who had a modest account balance,” Finke said. “Of course, the opposite would have been true in 2010, when target-date funds with the least aggressive glidepaths would have had the best 10-year performance.”

Older investors seem to have a high appetite for equities when they enter retirement, per data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute:

Among 401(k) participants in their 60s who exited target-date funds, 47% increased their equity allocation by 20% or more, while 32% decreased it by 20% or more.

At the same time, older 401(k) investors display a wider array of allocations to equities both before and after moving away from TDFs, which suggests they appreciate the flexibility to customize their portfolios.

Running Risks. The returns an investor gets in the five years before retirement have the biggest impact on the income they can create from retirement investments, according to research Finke has collaborated on.

“A big loss right before retirement could have a devastating impact on a retiree’s expected lifestyle,” he said. “It is one of the reasons that I tend to think that more conservative glide paths are best for default investments. … One has to ask whether it makes sense for near-retirees to take more risk when the expected upside is so low and the downside is so consequential.”