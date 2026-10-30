Put to the Test: Americans Aren’t Prepared for Living Longer

D’s may (sometimes) get degrees, but they don’t mean you’re well-prepared. Many Americans well beyond their school days may soon learn that the hard way.

People are living longer than ever, but longevity preparedness is at an average of just 60 out of 100, according to John Hancock and the MIT AgeLab’s 2026 Longevity Preparedness Index released this week. The benchmark measures how ready Americans are to live longer, healthier and overall better lives across eight domains of aging. While respondents were most prepared when it comes to community and social connection, they scored just 71 and 69 in those domains, respectively. Respondents scored 63 out of 100 for financial preparedness. Care, home and health domains show the greatest need for more prep.

“Living longer is great, but quality of life matters just as much,” said Megan Slatter, wealth advisor at Crewe Advisors. “Good planning isn’t just about making sure your money lasts, it’s about maintaining your independence, having choices and enjoying those longer years.”

Study Up

When it comes to longevity, there are many unknowns and misconceptions, which can make preparing challenging:

“Americans have a general understanding of average life expectancy, but they don’t know what that means,” said Craig Copeland, director of wealth benefits research at the Employee Benefit Research Institute. Some people are going to live much longer than the average, he added.

Prices of healthcare services are not well understood, let alone additional needs that can impact older people, like help with mobility or maintaining a home, he said.

Future retirees and families spend so much time focusing on having enough money for retirement that they often overlook what their life might actually look like as they get older, like where they will live and who will care for them, Slatter said.

Cut the Procrastination. But issues like long-term care and housing are much easier to plan for when clients are healthy and have options, said Kelly Regan, vice president at Girard, a Univest Wealth Division. “While uncomfortable to some, an advisor can help clients think through those decisions years in advance and incorporate the potential costs into their financial plan.”