High Rates Hurt Some, but Not Annuity Buyers 

Some wanted the Fed to cut rates this week to spur growth; others wanted a hike to fight inflation. But one group that probably won’t mind rates holding steady is retirees shopping for annuities.

Higher rates can challenge consumers and economies, but they also let annuity carriers offer higher caps and more attractive yields on fixed and fixed-index products. The rate environment has been so favorable for annuity sales that US distribution has set consecutive annual records since 2022, per Limra Secure Retirement Institute data. The composition of those sales looks very different from a decade ago, however, giving advisors an incentive to study up on the annuity playbook.

“Higher rates have absolutely changed the annuity conversation,” said Patrick Huey, founder of Victory Independent Planning. “Clients have meaningfully better choices than a few years ago.”

Fixed for the Win

The near-zero-rate world that prevailed after the 2008 Great Recession limited what insurers could offer in guaranteed rates, caps, payout factors and income features. Now, carriers have more room to work, and fixed annuities can be more attractive than variable products for many shoppers. Industry data backs that up:

Fixed-rate annuity sales more than tripled in terms of total assets between 2021 and 2025, per data from Limra reported by the Institute of Business & Finance.

Fixed-indexed annuity sales surpassed $125 billion in 2025, behind only fixed-rate annuities, at $161 billion.

“Some clients who bought in the low-rate era are now holding products that may no longer be especially competitive,” Huey said. “If a contract’s income rider is outdated, fees are heavy or crediting terms have been eclipsed by newer offerings, this is a great time to review.”

This year has been the fifth consecutive one in which Brad Pistole’s clients made at least $30 million in annuity placements.

“Interest rates have helped,” said Pistole, CEO of Ozarks Retirement Group. “But I think some of the recent interest also comes from bumps and questions in the equity markets, which have sparked interest in protection.”

While most of the annuities he writes these days are fixed, another category sparking interest (if not actual sales) is qualified longevity annuity contracts, he said. “Folks are getting older, and they’re realizing that after a very long bull market run, their future required minimum distributions are going to be significant,” he said. Qualified longevity annuity contracts “can help with that because they directly reduce RMDs.”

Future Problems. Rates may not go down soon, but the present is an opportunity to lock in gains, said Dave Byrnes, chief distribution officer at Security Benefit.

“For advisors with clients in or nearing retirement, they may want to consider how much of these portfolios should still be exposed to equities and what alternatives are available,” he said.