Amazon Suffers Untimely E-Commerce Slowdown

The Field of AI Dreams era is over. If you keep building it and they haven’t come by now, there’ll be a price to pay.

Amazon has committed to the largest capex bill of any hyperscaler this year, saying it will spend $220 billion for its data center build-out by the end of its current fiscal year. Increasingly, investors want to see the ROI and to be assured your moneymaking businesses are running on all cylinders. Amazon certainly had some healthy numbers on its side in its third-quarter earnings call on Thursday. AWS revenue, a proxy for AI demand, surged 39% year over year to $46 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations and marking the unit’s fastest growth rate in a half-decade, as CEO Andy Jassy swears demand is still outstripping capacity. Better yet, operating margins have literally never been fatter. Shares of the company still fell as much as 7% in after-hours trading. So what’s the problem? The company’s legacy online shopping business, actually.

Primed for Disappointment

As Elon Musk recently said, Wall Street wants its big-spending AI firms to have a healthy side hustle. And Amazon is still selling goods like the best of ‘em: Online stores revenue came in at $68.5 billion. That’s a lot of toilet paper and toothpaste, but it’s just shy of Wall Street’s consensus expectations, and marks just a 2% growth rate year over year and about $2 billion off from the prior quarter. Online advertising revenue, meanwhile, came in at $19.6 billion. The unit’s 11% year-over-year growth rate is way down from the routine 26% increase it notched the quarter prior.

The culprit for the dual disappointing results? A calendar tweak and, quite possibly, the arrival of a rival AI:

Amazon rescheduled its annual Prime Day sale from the third quarter to the second quarter this summer in many major markets, to avoid sharing attention with the World Cup. The move made comparative figures look softer for the quarter, though sales still came in lower than the 5% growth rate most analysts expected.

The arrival of Meta’s Muse and similar shopping agents, meanwhile, may be eating into the company’s e-commerce business. Amazon has barred the popular AI agent from its online store, possibly pushing Muse to patronize smaller rivals, and agents in general could eat at the company’s ad business (marketers, so far, are not buying the whole “AI consciousness” argument).

“Muse traction will likely drive questions on Amazon’s agentic strategy,” Bank of America analyst Justin Post wrote in a note to clients earlier this week.

Cashing Out: Overall, revenue of nearly $202 billion came in just shy of expectations, while earnings per share of $1.89 was also a miss. Free cash flow also turned negative for the second consecutive quarter, tallying $42 billion in the trailing 12-month period. Meanwhile, net income of $20.7 billion marked a slight half-billion dollar decrease compared to the same quarter a year ago, though Amazon chalked that up to a big one-time paper gain on its considerable Anthropic ownership stake last year. Speaking of, that Anthropic stake is getting closer and closer to paying off as the frontier lab nears its IPO, with the e-commerce giant widely believed to be the public launch’s single largest beneficiary.