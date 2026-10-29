Microsoft Remains the Adult in the AI Room

Microsoft has a message to Wall Street: Rest Azure-d, our AI plans are paying off.

Amid an earnings season full of hard-to-swallow AI buildout plans, the Windows-maker’s after-the-bell first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday contained three data points that should make its own massive spend go down easier for investors. First, a smoking 48% year-over-year revenue growth for its Azure cloud computing division, proving existing and growing AI demand. Second, a lower capex than expected, to the total of “only” $45 billion. And third: a free cash flow figure that came in at $18.6 billion, more than double what most analysts were expecting and standing in stark contrast to rivals such as Alphabet and Meta that have seen their free cash flow slip negative amid the AI build-out. So what was everyone so nervous about again?

The New Two

In its new fiscal year, the company said it is changing up how it organizes its earnings reports, splitting the company into just two segments: Agents and Infra, which includes the cloud computing divisions and Microsoft 365, and Devices and Consumer, which includes Windows as well as everything else. The former segment is why Yorkville Ives analyst Dan Ives tabbed Microsoft’s earnings report as the “most important print of the week” instead of Alphabet, which also reported Wednesday, or Amazon, which reports today. Why? Ives wrote in a note to clients ahead of the call that the company’s AI infrastructure-and-distribution strategy represents the “cleanest demand proxy for enterprise AI,” which remains the most essential market for AI’s path to profitability. In a note to clients after the call, Ives wrote that Azure’s growth “answers the question into the quarter: The capacity landed and demand filled it.”

The Agents and Infra division generated $76.8 billion of the company’s total $92.3 billion in revenue overall and grew 25% year over year in the quarter. That more than offset the sagging performance of the Devices and Consumer segment which is, as long feared, shrinking in the AI age:

The company’s Windows OEM and devices segment saw revenue decline 22% year over year in the quarter, while Xbox hardware revenue fell 14% year over year. Both segments reflect consumer dissatisfaction with rising prices due to the AI-spurred RAM shortage.

The Devices and Consumer segment overall saw revenue decrease 3% year over year to just $15.5 billion. For perspective, the company scored $10 billion during the quarter from its OpenAI revenue share agreement; under that deal, amended in April, Microsoft is reportedly entitled to 20% of OpenAI revenue through 2030.

Eating Their Own Tail: Shares of the company popped roughly 4% in after-hours trading immediately following its earnings report. Wall Street had a far different reaction to Google’s earnings call counterprogramming on Wednesday. Shares of the search giant plummeted more than 10% in after-hours trading after its own report showed free cash flow slipping negative to the tune of $9.1 billion and slowing search advertising revenue, thanks in part to the rise of ad-free AI queries.