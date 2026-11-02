Broadcom Emerges as Anthropic IPO’s Big Winner

Anthropic’s IPO is getting nearer and nearer, and no one is happier than Broadcom.

The developer of so-called custom accelerator chips (XPUs) and networking chips has been one of the biggest victims of the market’s recent AI-and-chips trade repricing purge, plummeting some 33% from an all-time high reached in early June. But Anthropic’s S-1, officially made public last week, showed Broadcom has plenty of business locked in, while a new deal struck between the two firms last week, plus the promise of an OpenAI IPO next year, suggests demand is likely to continue.

X(PU) Marks the Spot

If buying up endless amounts of GPU was Act 1 of the AI infrastructure buildout, a slow but steady transition to custom chips, which can be designed for specific tasks making them useful for certain inference heavy lifting, may just be Act 2. Analysts at Omdia, for instance, expect custom chip sales to overtake GPUs by volume as soon as 2028. Broadcom has positioned itself firmly at the center of the transition, partnering with Google to make the company’s tensor processing units, with OpenAI to make its “Jalapeno” chip, and with Meta.

Still, Anthropic’s S-1 shows that the Claude-maker is likely to become the biggest customer of Broadcom XPUs as soon as next year:

In the filing, Anthropic disclosed its already signed five-year equipment lease agreements with Broadcom to the tune of $161 billion. The frontier lab accounts for roughly 50% of the roughly 32 gigawatts of compute Broadcom said it expects to sell through the start of 2028.

The chip designer has said it expects AI semiconductor revenue to generate $58 billion this year, which CEO Hock Tan has said should be expected to roughly double next year and double again the year after that.

Add It to the Debt: On the other hand, Broadcom’s deals with Anthropic aren’t entirely neat and clean. The two are now tied up in the largest AI debt deal ever, which required Tan to personally woo Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Blackstone to help finance the two companies’ $63 billion chip sale, according to a Wall Street Journal report last week. The banks plan to sell the debt on bond markets sometime next year, leaving it potentially exposed to another round of interest rate hikes.