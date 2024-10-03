Retail Giants are Getting Creative to Avoid Dock Strike Pains

The alternative to not having a Plan B, in this case, could be not having anything to sell for who knows how long.

As dockworkers at East and Gulf Coast ports continue their work stoppage and thousands upon thousands of fully-loaded shipping containers begin to stack up, retail players are finding creative ways to get their products through snarled supply chains, according to a Reuters report Thursday.

One If By Air…

The effects of the work stoppage by 45,000 dockworkers — the first such strike in nearly 50 years — are starting to add up. In just New York City ports alone, nearly 100,000 shipping containers are waiting to be emptied, Semafor reported Wednesday, and 35 more container ships are en route. Meanwhile, roughly 2,000 containers may have been dumped at ports that weren’t their original destination — such as in Canada or the Bahamas — as shipping companies scramble to redirect fleets to open docks, CNBC reports. Stressed-out trucking and rail networks are saddled with sorting through the mess.

The strike, which kicked off Tuesday, could cost the US economy $2.1 billion within a week, according to an estimate from the Anderson Economic Group. It’s enough to cause something of a panic, with retailers already reporting shortages of toilet paper — it’s always toilet paper — as customers rush to stock up before it’s too late, Bloomberg reports.

Retailers account for roughly half of all shipping container volume in the US, and many major companies are especially reliant on the East and Gulf Coast ports, eMarketer analyst Sky Canaves told Reuters. Unsurprisingly, quite a few planned ahead:

Last week, Costco said it had started pre-shipping certain products, including holiday goods, ahead of the strike. Walmart told Reuters that it loaded up on key products.

Denim giant Levi Strauss told Reuters it has redirected many of its shipments to either arrive by air or at ports on the West Coast. Meanwhile, Rubbermaid parent company Newell Brands, which conducts most of its production domestically, has been in contact with retailers like Walmart and Lowe’s about increasing domestic production.

Primetime Players: Over at Amazon, it’s business as usual. The e-commerce giant announced Thursday that it plans to hire 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal US workers ahead of the holidays — exactly the same amount it hired last year. That’s likely good news for anyone worried about a prolonged strike and subsequently dismantled supply chains, and bad news for anyone hoping for signs of year-over-year economic growth.