Choosing a Security Firm? Here’s What You Need to Consider

It’s not easy figuring out who to trust with your enterprise’s data.

Picking a security vendor often causes option paralysis for enterprises. While large firms may come with the popular stamp of approval and a larger pool of resources, bigger may not always mean better when figuring out which vendor will work the best for your business.

“There’s a reason that these very large entities spend so much money on marketing … when sometimes their products probably don’t reflect the quality of what their marketing does,” said Darren Williams, CEO and founder of BlackFog.

Large firms definitely have their benefits, like stability and access to the “latest and greatest,” technology, said Williams. These firms often have the ability to invest in or acquire smaller startups to broaden their technology portfolios, he added.

The popularity and brand awareness that larger firms possess often gives rise to the “general assumption” that they are the best in the business, said Williams. “There’s a level of confidence and trust that comes along with that, because if they’ve been around for a while and then, if they’ve made so much money, they must be good, right? I don’t know if I buy that.”

But as large firms get larger, it becomes more difficult to adapt. The sheer amount of clients these companies serve can make it difficult to offer personalized solutions and keep up, Williams noted. Innovation also becomes stifled at a certain size, he said.

“We’re fighting criminals that are adapting faster than those bigger companies can absorb (other) companies and generate solutions,” he said.

While smaller vendors may lack resources or funding, many make up for it in personalized, innovative and adaptable approaches to problem-solving, he added. Fewer clients can mean more attention is paid to your enterprise’s specific needs.

However, small vendors generally face a higher risk of going belly up than big firms, said Williams. Last year saw 966 venture-backed startups shutter, according to data from TechCrunch. With 2025 on track to be another brutal year for startup failures, it’s healthy for enterprises to be cautious – especially when their data security is on the line.

Like any startup, a small security vendor “can go broke,” said Williams. “We see them come and go all the time ourselves. That is a genuine problem.”

So how can your enterprise pick the right firm? To put it simply, “due diligence,” said Williams. With a smaller vendor, take note of things like funding and experience of the executives running the firm, as well as industry notoriety and awards, he said. As for the tech itself, make sure the product is actually solving the needs of your business and has been independently reviewed. “A good solution is going to be vetted by somebody,” he said.