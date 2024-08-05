Subscribe

Acquisition Could See Cheez-It and Pringles Owner Make a Mars Landing

Kellanova popped 16% on the NYSE following a Reuters report that said it’s an acquisition target for privately-held confectionary giant Mars

Photo of Mars candy bars
Photo by Abir Hiranandani via Unsplash

Sign up for smart news, insights, and analysis on the biggest financial stories of the day.

The Daily Upside Squad

Sean Craig

As with Pringles, once a stock pops, you just can’t stop selling. 

Snack maker and Pringle-owner Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg’s, popped 16% on the NYSE Monday, following a Reuters report that said it’s an acquisition target for privately-held confectionary giant Mars. Yesterday, you may have noticed, wasn’t an especially good day for markets, either.

A Crisp Pairing

Kellanova, which broke off from WK Kellogg last year, has a stable of high-profile, high-calorie brands including Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats, and Eggo waffles. Last week, the company reported net income of $493 million and revenue of $3.2 billion — both ahead of FactSet consensus estimates — and hiked its 2024 guidance a half-percentage point to 3.5% sales growth.

After Monday’s pop, it’s trading at about 27 times its earnings, in line with the current S&P 500 average. But dealmaking in the packaged food sector is brisk — J.M. Smucker bought Hostess for $5.6 billion last year; Campbell Soup bought Rao’s Homemade owner Sovos for $2.3 billion this year — and CNBC reported that Hershey, Mondelez, and PepsiCo could also size up Kellanova. The incentives for sector consolidation are clear: 

  • Food prices were up 25% from 2019 to 2023, the Department of Agriculture said earlier this year, well ahead of core inflation. In March, 64% of consumers said in a Purdue University survey that they expect food prices to keep rising into 2025.
  • In May, BMO Capital Markets hiked its estimate of annual weight-loss drug sales to $150 billion by 2033, up from $100 billion. Morgan Stanley analysts estimate US consumption of soft drinks and sweet and salty snacks could fall as much as 4% by 2035, when as much as 9% of the country’s population may be taking obesity drugs.

Astronomical: An acquisition by Mars, which is still owned by the family of founder Frank C. Mars and said it made over $50 billion in sales last year, would likely dwarf its previous biggest takeover — a $9.1 billion acquisition of veterinary hospital operator VCA in 2017 — like the planet Jupiter dwarfs the family name: Kellanova’s market cap is $25 billion. That’s like a whole Snickers bar versus a single M&M. 

Smart, actionable news trusted by millions.

Our flagship newsletter delivers smart news and analysis on finance, and investing — all for free

Recent News