Say Goodbye to the Era of Towering S&P 500 Gains, Says Goldman

Hey, Goldman Sachs, in case you haven’t noticed, that raging mammal made of bronze down the street from you is not a bear.

The financial giant’s equity strategy team forecasts that America’s blue chip S&P 500 index will bring in infinitesimal returns for the next decade, at least compared to the bull run that has paraded up and down Wall Street for much of the last 10 years.

The Boring Twenties

The latest S&P 500 rally, following a near-correction in early August, has brought week after week of record highs — six weeks, in fact, culminating in Friday’s 47th record high for the index this year. The Federal Reserve’s jumbo interest rate cut last month, along with the promise of future cuts, has naturally fueled the surge. But Goldman, in an Oct. 18 note, predicted the next decade of S&P 500 returns will look more like The Boring Twenties than the Roaring decade a century ago.

One reason is the high concentration of value in just a handful of stocks — notably the so-called Magnificent Seven, headlined by Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, which have driven this year’s 23% index rise. Concentration matters for long-term returns, Goldman’s analysts wrote, because “it is extremely difficult for any firm to maintain high levels of sales growth and profit margins over sustained periods of time.” The gloomy note doesn’t stop there:

Goldman estimates the S&P 500’s annualized nominal total return will be just 3% for the next 10 years. That would rank in the seventh percentile of 10-year returns since 1930 — the last decade has seen a 13% average, and the long-term average is 11%.

The bank’s analysts also say there is a 72% chance the S&P 500 lags behind Treasury bonds and a one-third chance that the stocks will lag behind inflation through 2034.

Goldman also flagged sky-high equity valuations as a “key reason” for its forecast. The cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio — a company’s stock price divided by the average of 10 years of earnings and adjusted for inflation — is 38, or in the 97th percentile. Generally, the higher the starting CAPE ratio, the lower the future returns.

A Little Less Gloomy: JPMorgan is not quite as pessimistic, though it too is pretty dour. Last month, the bank said its models expect 5.7% calendar year returns for the next decade. If you want optimism, look to UBS, which says there’s a 50% chance of a booming economic cycle on the horizon, likening it to a second Roaring ‘20s. We’re hoping JPMorgan’s right, and that this Roaring ‘20s won’t be followed by you-know-what.