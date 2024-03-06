Subscribe
|

Target Follows the Amazon Prime Playbook

The retailer is looking to spark its turnaround with its own version of an e-commerce membership.

Photo of exterior of a Target store
Photo by Mike Kalasnik via CC BY-SA 2.0

Sign up for smart news, insights, and analysis on the biggest financial stories of the day.

Brian Boyle The Daily Upside

Brian Boyle

If you can’t beat ‘em — and you’re not anywhere close to beating ‘em — copy ‘em.

Target said Tuesday it’s launching an Amazon Prime-esque (and Walmart+-esque) membership program called Target Circle 360. The firm is presumably hoping the program will help its slagging sales do a 180.

Let’s Circle Back Around

Perhaps it was only a matter of time. Investors have long valued the recurring revenue boon provided by subscription services. And while Walmart, which launched Walmart+ in 2020, still doesn’t report total membership figures, its CFO said on a recent earnings call that the program is still seeing double-digit growth and that members spend nearly double that of a typical non-member on an annualized basis.

Target Circle 360 will launch in about a month, at a rate of $99 per year (though a promotion through May 18 will price it at $49), and will offer customers unlimited free same-day shipping for orders over $35, and free two-day shipping, among other perks. It may just be the jolt the big-box retailer needs:

  • Comparable sales fell for the third quarter in a row, the company announced in its earnings call Tuesday, while overall annual sales declined for the first time since 2016.
  • Its e-commerce unit is just as sluggish. Digital sales fell by almost 1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, completing a year-long streak of declining e-commerce business.

Right on Target: Still, Target posted an overall revenue beat above analyst expectations, generating nearly $32 billion over the holiday season. While that’s roughly flat compared to results from a year ago, the company is still riding a pandemic-era boom, with recent fourth-quarter sales around 35% higher than 2019 levels. All of which was enough to send Target’s share price soaring over 12% on Tuesday. In other words, investors seem to think they’re right on… well, you know.

Get More Than News. Get Insights.

Our daily email brings you smart and engaging news and analysis on the biggest stories in business and finance. For free.

Recent News