Will the Drink Industry’s Hangover Last Through 2025?

Welcome to Dry January. We hope your fridge was stocked with Gatorade or pickle juice for the New Year’s Day hangover.

There was a time, in the far away days of 2009, when Morningstar analysts asked whether “alcohol stocks are recession-proof.” In fairness, their brainy crew determined the answer was that they’re more “recession-resilient” than anything, but this gives you an idea of just how sound Wall Street considered the drinks business to be.

Times have changed.

More Than a Resolution

In a 2023 Gallup survey, 62% of American adults under 35 said they drink alcohol, down from 72% twenty years earlier. Younger adults also drink less frequently and in lower volumes than their forebears.

That year, drinks industry data firm IWSR recorded the first decline in the volume of spirits sold in the US in 30 years — the 2% drop at home was accompanied by a 1% decrease in the global total of alcoholic beverages sold. The American beer industry’s volume consumption decreased 4.4% as well, according to the Beverage Information Group. Last year (that’s 2024 now, remember) didn’t offer any reprieve:

US wine and spirits depletions — that’s the amount of sales from wholesalers to retailers — fell 6% in the 12 months to August 2024, according to the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America. Wine sales were down 8% and spirits 3.9%.

The WSWA said it expects the negative trend to pour over into 2025: “Despite earlier optimism driven by factors such as destocking and seasonal shipping patterns, broader consumption trends are cause for concern.” IWSR also said relief would depend on realignment of household spending with inflation subdued.

Many of the world’s leading publicly traded alcohol firms have had tough innings as a result. Diageo, which owns Guinness, Johnnie Walker, and Smirnoff among dozens of other well-known brands, was down 13% on the year, as of Christmas. Constellation Brands, which has the US rights to America’s most popular beer, Modelo, was down 7%. Beer giants Anheuser Bush and Coors were down 22% and 4%, respectively.

Negative Into a Positive: Non-alcoholic beer volumes rose 6% in 2023, non-alcoholic wines 7%, and non-alcoholic spirits 15%, according to IWSR. It’s a trend that was forecasted to continue in perpetuity, although these categories still make up a small percentage of revenues.