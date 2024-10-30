BYD Just Took the Lead in Its Race Against Tesla

Better mind the passing lane, Elon.

In its third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD announced revenue of just over $28 billion in the three months ending September — a company record, and the first time BYD has surpassed Tesla’s sales in the same quarter.

Drive to Survive

BYD has been gaining on Tesla for a while now. In the final quarter of last year, the group surpassed Tesla in total EVs sold for the first time ever — around ​​526,000 to 484,500, both records for their respective companies. Not that anyone’s shocked — BYD has focused on consumer-friendly models, with its cheapest unit, the Seagull EV Honor Edition, going for just 69,800 yuan (or around $9,800). Tesla, on the other hand, just pulled its cheapest model, the $39,000 Model 3 Standard Range Rear-Wheel-Drive, from the market, leaving a $42,500 Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive as its most consumer-friendly option (it sells for 285,900 yuan in China).

Earlier this year, Tesla scrapped its long-gestating plans for a low-cost “Model 2,” rumored to cost around $25,000. That sparked investor backlash, and earlier this month Elon Musk promised another low-cost alternative would begin shipping in the first half of next year.

BYD’s revenue win this quarter highlights a handful of strategies that Tesla has yet to replicate — and comes despite the carmaker being all but boxed-out of US and European markets:

Unlike Tesla, BYD has embraced the increasingly high demand for hybrid cars. In fact, its plug-in hybrid sales well outpaced its EV sales in the latest quarter, around 685,000 units to 443,000.

The hybrid sales mark a 75% increase year-over-year, offsetting slowing sales growth in its EV unit. Meanwhile, the company continues to benefit from a vertically integrated supply chain that keeps costs down.

BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, also scored a record for net income in the latest quarter, with profits reaching 11.6 billion yuan (around $1.6 billion).

Shipping Out: Whether BYD can eventually bust out of its China containment remains the biggest question. Bolstered by generous incentives from both federal and local governments, the Chinese market accounted for over 90% of BYD’s sales in the quarter. The Chinese carmaker is making inroads in Europe, even in the face of roughly 45% tariffs (much higher US tariffs keep BYD from offering cars to Americans). In the latest quarter, the company sold almost 100,000 cars overseas, up nearly 33% year-over-year.