A spill of new data Wednesday sent oil futures slipping and sliding in opposite directions, a day after an industry bellwether said lower prices eroded fourth-quarter earnings.

The fluid situation has folks wondering whether the tank is half-full or half-empty.

Slicked Back or Forward

Oil prices have climbed in recent days to the highest levels since October, boosted by supply concerns in sanctioned Iran and Russia. The latter failed to meet its OPEC+ target last month (analysts at Eurasia Group cautioned in a report earlier this month that prices are “being propped up by enduring geopolitical tensions”).

Rising job openings reported in the US this week and continuing fiscal stimulus in China have also bolstered prices, foretelling energy demand in the world’s two largest economies.

The US Energy Information Agency said Wednesday that commercial crude supplies fell by 1 million barrels last week to 414.6 million, the seventh week in a row of declines for crude stockpiles.

Analysts polled by S&P Global expected a 100,000 barrel increase. Coupled with a 10,000 barrel-per-day decrease in US oil production to 13.56 million, that helped cut tank storage at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub, the world’s largest crude oil storage facility, by 2.5 million barrels to 20 million, the lowest level in a decade. The tighter supply could indicate higher prices, but not so fast:

Refining activity, on the other hand, picked up. The EIA noted supply gains of 6.3 million barrels of gasoline and 6.1 million barrels of distillates, well beyond analyst expectations of 1.5 million and 600,000.

Oil futures, as a result, trended in conflicting directions amid the mixed signals: West Texas Intermediate crude for February fell by nearly 1.2%, or 88 cents, to $73.37 as of mid-afternoon Wednesday. International benchmark Brent Crude for March rose 4 cents, or 0.05% to $76.20.

The View from the Board Room: Houston-based oil giant Exxon cautioned investors on Tuesday that a variety of factors had shaved fourth-quarter profit compared with the previous three months. Shares in the bellwether firm fell 1.8% Wednesday. The company said lower sales margins would shave $300 million to $700 million from its oil refining business. On top of the above (mixed) signals, oil firms have had to cope with a normalization in demand after a post-pandemic burst and an oversupply of new global refining capacity, tacking on more factors that weigh on the fluctuating value of their commodities. Now you know why the oil Scarecrow is pointing both ways.