Crypto on Track for M&A Record With Coinbase’s $2.9B Derebit Takeover
Coinbase is acquiring Derebit for $2.9 billion in the crypto industry’s biggest ever deal as it spars with rival Kraken.
Coinbase wanted more options. The leading US crypto exchange says it found them in an agreement to buy Derebit for $2.9 billion, marking the crypto industry’s largest deal to date.
The acquisition, expected to close before the end of the year, would give Coinbase a new revenue stream and help it stretch further into international markets as crypto companies jockey for global dominance.
The buy marks a major step into derivatives: Derebit handled more than $1.2 trillion worth of transactions last year, and it’s the No. 1 platform globally for trading bitcoin and ether options.
Released from the Kraken
The deal ends a months-long bidding battle between Coinbase and Kraken, a rival crypto exchange. Kraken instead bought derivatives broker NinjaTrader last week for $1.5 billion.
While global deal-making fell to a 20-year-low last month, crypto has been a hot spot for M&A as the industry moves fast to take advantage of a pro-crypto political moment. President Trump said he’ll build the US into the planet’s crypto capital and has been swapping out regulators who led a crypto crackdown during the Biden era for friendlier overseers.
The digital-asset industry, flush with funds from post-election investors, has been on a shopping spree this year:
- As of April 23, before Coinbase’s and Kraken’s latest acquisition announcements, the crypto industry had already made 88 deals valued at $8.2 billion, according to Architect Partners. That’s nearly triple the volume of all the transactions made in the sector last year. The industry’s on pace to beat its 2021 record of $17 billion worth of deals.
- Just last month, crypto network Ripple said it’ll acquire prime broker Hidden Road for $1.3 billion and the bitcoin-centric Twenty One Capital went public through a $3.6 billion SPAC merger.
Get It While It’s Hot: The crypto industry is sizzling after a long winter, and companies are making moves fast before it has the chance to cool down. Investors piling into the space bulked up companies’ cash reserves to spend on M&A. Coinbase’s first-quarter revenue climbed on a trading surge, while Derebit’s trading volumes nearly doubled last year from post-election institutional investment. Coinbase, which plans to pay for Derebit with a combination of cash and stock, has the financial wiggle room for more buys this year as it looks to better compete with global leader Binance.