Is Huawei Becoming the Apple of China?

Huawei is borrowing a page from compatriot Sun Tzu’s Art of War: to defeat Apple, you must become Apple.

Bloomberg has reported that the Chinese tech giant is considering taking a commission on in-app purchases on its native Harmony smartphone operating system — a tactic that’s bore considerable fruit for both Apple and Google’s Android.

This is the Huawei

Like Samsung and other third-party hardware manufacturers, Huawei had long relied on Google’s Android OS for its devices. That is, until 2019, when U.S. sanctions barred American companies from doing business with the Shenzhen-based tech player. But the geopolitical maneuver may prove to be a blessing for Huawei. While it was forced to rush out an early version of Harmony — its own OS originally intended for Internet of Things devices — Huawei took advantage of a sanctions workaround by making made-for-Android apps downloadable on its devices. Last September, the company unexpectedly launched its Mate60 smartphone series, complete with a China-made chip.

Suddenly, at least in China, Huawei became an Apple-like leading player for both hardware and software. And increasingly leaning into an all-proprietary ecosystem is paying off:

In March, a filing from Huawei’s holding company reported a $2.7 billion net profit in the first quarter — good for an astronomical 564% year-over-year increase. The first quarter also saw Harmony overtake Apple’s iOS by market share in China, leaving it second only to Android, according to Counterpoint Research.

In January, with plenty of developers and consumers using Harmony, Huawei cut off access to made-for-Android apps. Now the company may begin charging a 20% fee on in-app purchases, Bloomberg reports (Apple and Google usually charge 30%).

IP-Whoa: To be sure, the privately-held Huawei remains significantly smaller than the $3.2 trillion Apple. In December, before its robust first quarter, Reuters estimated Huawei to be worth only around $128 billion by using the same 25-times trailing earnings multiple of Apple. Still, Huawei’s path to Apple-like status may be becoming more clear — and enticing. Founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei hinted the company could “gradually enter the market in the future” in a 2021 letter to employees, a reversal from previous vows to keep it private. Meanwhile, former Lenovo chief engineer and China tech industry luminary Ni Guangnan once estimated Huawei could be worth more than $1 trillion. But beware: Take a page from Apple today and risk taking a hit like Apple tomorrow. On Tuesday, Europe’s competition chief Margrethe Vestager signaled serious consequences for Apple, due in part to its App Store fees.