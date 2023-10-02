Technology

The Timing is Off for the Next Tech IPO Bonanza

Sign up for insightful business news.

Things were finally looking good for tech startups this summer. The US economy was proving resilient, the Nasdaq had dusted itself off from a yearlong plunge to jump about 30% for the year, and the forecast was for a strong IPO market this fall, with the expected debuts of Instacart and Arm.

Yeah, about that. The Financial Times reported over the weekend that the turbulent mix of a slumping stock market, interest rates that will remain high until further notice, and less-than-stellar performances by both Instacart and Arm have many venture capitalists telling their portfolio companies that this autumn is not the time for a blockbuster IPO. “In our portfolio we would advise: unless you really need to, hold back,” Mike Volpi, a general partner at VC firm Index Ventures, told the FT.

Gimme Some Money

But why would a company really need to seek an IPO now? The FT goes on to posit three reasons, none of which are particularly great for turning on investors: 1) they need the funds to survive or grow; 2) they need money to pay tax bills connected to employee stock units; and 3) VC investors themselves need the liquidity that comes from an IPO cashout.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, the anecdotes are piling up that newly public companies — and their investors — are having a tough time out there:

      • Instacart debuted less than two weeks ago at a listing price of $30. With the Nasdaq down nearly 6% in the past month, its stock has already slipped below its debut price. Arm shares, meanwhile, remain above their $51 listing price, but are well off the first-day bump that took the stock above $66.
      • It can’t help that some former tech IPO darlings also are in the news, and not in a good way: Tooth aligner SmileDirectClub filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday after three-plus years as a public company that saw it rack up losses along with $850 million in long-term debt. And Blue Apron is selling itself to another food-delivery startup after about six years as a public company at a per-share price significantly below its halcyon days in the market.

      X-acktly: Would it surprise you to know that a ray of sunshine in the tech-investing landscape involves Elon Musk and a wealthy fan of his work? Mega-investor Bill Ackman told The Wall Street Journal over the weekend that he would “absolutely” consider a transaction with X (what we call Twitter now) for his new investment vehicle that functions as a more transparent version of a SPAC. There’s no indication that Musk is actually looking for any investment, but it’s a good sign when a rich investor says he has “great respect” for what you’re doing, despite some objective evidence that the business itself isn’t really going all that well.

      Patent Drop

      Apple’s Headset Could Incorporate “Real-Time Social Intelligence”

      Apple’s latest filing emphasizes the comfort users have with the company’s consistently-monitoring devices.

      Read More
      Industries

      Welcome to Oktoberfest, Where Recessions Don’t Exist

      (Photo Credit: Louis Hansel/Unsplash)

      Despite widespread monetary rain clouds pushing up the cost of beer and food, drinkers are showing up in record numbers to Oktoberfest.

      Read More
      Patent Drop

      Microsoft is Creating an AI-Powered Factory Floor

      Microsoft wants to patent a system that tests if factory tools can go the distance. But the tool itself may be more powerful than the patent lets…

      Read More
      Deep Dives more
      Deep Dive

      The Next Great Sea Battle

      Deep Dive

      The Secret Life of Streaming: How Viewership Secrecy is Re-Shaping Hollywood

      Recent News
      Industries

      Hollywood’s Deal With Writers Could Mean Fewer Shows to Write

      Deep Dive

      The Next Great Sea Battle

      Patent Drop

      Airbnb May Sniff Out Crosslisters

      Power Corridor

      Supreme Court’s Greatest Decision Yet: How to Be Ethical