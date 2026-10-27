Want a New CFO Gig in 2027? Your Close Starts Now

If 2027 is your year for a fresh start, are you ready to explain why someone should hire you to be their next CFO?

Christine Schneider, CFO Recruit’s regional director for North America, regularly helps finance leaders answer that question. Her firm interviews approximately 800 CFOs annually, giving her lots of opportunities to see accomplished executives undersell themselves.

For those eyeing a new gig in 2027, compensation data offers some motivation to get their own numbers in order.

CFO networking group The F Suite’s 2026 CFO Compensation and Salary Data based on responses from 346 CFOs and heads of finance across private and public companies, puts median base salary at $300,000 and median cash compensation at $376,875. Including annualized equity or token value, median total compensation reaches $447,600, though individual benchmarks vary by company size and stage.

For CFOs climbing toward the largest public companies, the potential payday gets considerably bigger. Datarails’ CFO and the C-Suite 2026 report, using data through fiscal 2024, put median CFO total compensation at $3.86 million, including equity awards.

That edged past COOs’ $3.82 million, suggesting the finance seat itself can still offer plenty of earning power. As CFOs pursue those coveted operational responsibilities, including combined CFO-COO, or “COFO” roles, Schneider sees those types of broader experience influencing their prospects and their earning potential.

Her firm’s analysis, without surprise, found 64% of the CFOs it interviews have duties beyond finance. “A CFO with experience across multiple disciplines is definitely more marketable than one without, provided they are a strong CFO,” she told CFO Upside in a recent interview.

It Takes a Village

While gathering those examples, finance leaders should reconnect with people who could help them find their next opportunity.

“If a CFO wants a new job in 2027, the best advice I can give is to build and nurture your network now, before you need it,” Schneider said.

By contacting recruiters while comfortably employed, candidates can build relationships without an immediate request attached. Referring a qualified peer or taking a search call helps, too. “We remember the CFOs who helped us when there was nothing in it for them,” she said.

Once an offer arrives, candidates should examine the package beyond salary. The F Suite found 73% of respondents received an annual bonus, with a median target of 30% of base pay, while just 36.5% had guaranteed contractual severance. Among those with that protection, the median was six months of base salary.

“Many CFOs negotiate fluently for the business, but are less experienced at negotiating for themselves, and there is more emotion attached to a personal negotiation,” Schneider said.

CFOs should negotiate equity while the offer is still on the table and use any compensation they would lose by leaving their current job to make the case for a signing bonus. Schneider also recommends negotiating severance and change-of-control provisions upfront, along with a transaction bonus if a sale or fundraise is anticipated.

“A bonus tied to the deal should be negotiated before accepting the position, not after,” she said. Getting there, she said, begins with giving the recruiter interview the preparation a prospective employer would receive.

“We’re assessing how you present your experience and whether it would resonate with our clients,” Schneider said, “so be prepared and professional.”

Auditing the Résumé

Before chasing that greener grass, candidates should give their career accomplishments the same scrutiny they would give a report from their finance team.

“The most common mistake is thinking that their experience speaks for itself,” Schneider said. “You can be the most accomplished CFO in the region but if you can’t demonstrate it to an interview panel, it will cost you the job.”

When the CFO’s role in an acquisition comes up, Schneider’s team wants to understand whether the candidate identified the target or uncovered information that changed the purchase price. Separating personal contributions from the team’s work, then quantifying the outcome, gives an interviewer something to evaluate.

“A convincing account is when the CFO highlights what they have owned and provides specific, quantified achievements that can be checked,” she said.

With employers increasingly seeking a CFO who knows their way around AI, candidates should document how their technology initiatives improved the finance function and helped employees adapt.

“A hiring committee will therefore be most impressed by evidence of well-governed progress rather than full transformation programs,” Schneider said. Explaining how an initiative shortened the close or improved forecast accuracy, including the safeguards behind it, can demonstrate that progress.

Material Weakness: Candidates should also prepare to discuss experiments that didn’t go well and how they learned from it. “A candidate who speaks candidly about what has not worked demonstrates a learning mindset,” she said.