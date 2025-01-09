Jolly Old England had a rude awakening this week, as the United Kingdom was transported back in time to one of the most tumultuous years in its fabled history.

Not 1208, when no one could get married, baptized or have a funeral during a feud between King John and Pope Innocent III. Not 1348, when the Black Death made landfall. No, this was a throwback to 2008, as Britain’s borrowing costs hit a post-Great Recession peak. A different kind of pestilence. (Our lawyers are advising us to make clear that Liz Truss — who is threatening to sue Prime Minister Keir Starmer for defamation — is not responsible for any of the bad news we are about to report.)

Royal Pain

The borrowing cost on the UK’s 10-year gilt this week officially touched the highest level in about 17 years, and the 30-year gilt yield rose to levels last seen in 1998. The yield for both has increased roughly 1 percent, or 100 basis points, in the past year. In the relatively sleepy world of bonds, that’s a lot of movement—even more alarming considering they’re both up by roughly 50 basis points in the past month.

So why the selloff? In October, the new Labour Party government, elected in July after 14 years of Conservative rule, said it would borrow £142 billion ($174.7 billion) more in the next half decade than previously planned. Britain also has £2.8 trillion ($3.5 trillion) of public debt, equal to almost 100% of GDP and up more than a third since the 2008 crisis. But markets already knew this stuff in October, so what gives now?

Investors are responding now because UK inflation has been persistently worse than in other major economies — the 3.5% price increase in November was the highest in the G7, according to the OECD.

Donald Trump. The US president-elect’s combative proposed trade policies could stoke inflation even more. Current levels are already high enough to have made the Bank of England cautious about cutting interest rates, a move that could help revive the UK’s growth. The country’s economy actually shrank 0.1 percent in September and October.

What is to Be Done? Chancellor Rachel Reeves projected confidence, ignoring calls to cancel a trip to China and insisting she has “an iron grip on the public finances.” She also reminded markets of plans for a spending review in June that has asked government departments to find 5% of their budgets to trim. But if borrowing costs remain high, that might require even greater cuts to offset the extra debt expenses. The pressure right now is already so strong that the pound, which is normally propped up by rising yields, fell to its lowest level in more than a year Thursday in a breakdown of that traditional correlation.

Take a Wage Hike: Some tax changes from the government’s fall budget that could add even more pressure on inflation haven’t kicked in yet. In April, employers will be hit with a hike in their National Insurance contributions for employees and a national living wage increase. Both could be passed on to consumers, throwing a wrench in prospects for interest-rate cuts. There, we got through a whole story about the UK with hardly a word about its new influencer-in-chief, Elon Musk.