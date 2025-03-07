In Billionaire League Tables, US Keeps the Gold

The mega-rich may or may not be, as F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, different from you and me. But one thing’s for sure: There are a lot more of them today.

That’s according to the latest annual global wealth report from international real estate consulting firm Knight Frank, which found that the number of ultra-high net worth individuals (or those with a net worth of more than $100 million) increased by 7% last year. The really, really rich got really, really richer.

Tech vs. Everyone Else

The US is still the global powerhouse of wealth creation — home to around 905,000, or nearly 37%, of the world’s population of individuals with a net worth of at least $10 million, which is roughly double the amount of second-place China. A full 30% of the world’s billionaires are in the US, more than any other nation, and the group owns a decade-high 40% of all billionaire wealth, the report says. Still, the club of affluence is getting more and more international; last year, Africa saw a nearly 18% spike in high-net worth individuals.

So how is everyone making their money?

According to the report, it’s manufacturing — not tech — that has created the most billionaires in the past decade. Since 2014, manufacturing has created 509 billionaires, tech has created 443, finance 353, and fashion and retail 318.

But tech billionaires hold $2.6 trillion in wealth, more than any other industry. That group includes eight people with at least $50 billion in net worth, also more than any other industry.

Just a Number: Baby boomers remain the custodians of most of the world’s wealth. And the age of the average billionaire is now 65.7 years old, higher than the 10-year average, according to the report. Meanwhile, tech billionaires represent the youngest cohort of the bunch, averaging a spry age of… 57.2 years old. Check that out: Our little software engineers in Silicon Valley are all grown up. Hey, maybe that’s why they seem to have taken such a sudden interest in conservative politics.