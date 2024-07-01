Keith Gill Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Alleging Pump-and-Dump Scheme

No meme is above the law.

On Monday, Keith Gill — a.k.a. Roaring Kitty, a.k.a. a.k.a. the king of the memestockers — got slapped with a lawsuit alleging a pump-and-dump scheme involving his GameStop shares. So is it game over for the Reddit ringleader?

HODL Your Applause

Gill’s return to the public eye this summer has drawn attention for a reason. After becoming the face of the memestock short-squeeze craze that saw GameStop’s share price soar 1,700% over a stretch in January 2021, Gill quietly receded to his basement. Then on May 12, after nearly three years of silence, he began tweeting memes vaguely suggesting he was back in the game. Memestockers, unsurprisingly, took notice.

And that’s where the trouble starts, according to a class-action lawsuit filed in a New York federal court by a GameStop shareholder:

In the days following Gill’s reemergence, GameStop’s stock climbed 180%. On June 2, Gill revealed he owned 5 million GameStop shares and 120,000 call options set to expire on June 21, a stake worth around $116 million, sending shares soaring once again. On June 13, Gill revealed he had exercised all his call options, scoring millions in gains, before expanding his stake to 9 million shares.

The lawsuit essentially alleges that by quietly amassing a huge stake before reemerging publicly, Gill sought to manipulate the stock for his own gain. It cited a “well-documented” history of Gill’s ability to “rally a massive following of retail investors to purchase and hold GameStop securities through his social media posts.”

Chew On This: The brick-and-mortar video game retailer isn’t the only object of Roaring Kitty’s affection. On Monday, Gill revealed a nearly 7% position in online pet-product retailer Chewy, which saw its stock climb to an all-time high in early 2021, coinciding with the memestock craze. The kicker? Chewy was founded by Ryan Cohen, a.k.a. the current CEO of GameStop.