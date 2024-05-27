For Better or Worse, The Stock Market is All About These 10 Stocks

To say the S&P 500 Index is top-heavy would be a vast understatement.

The top 10 companies have reached a weight not seen since the 1970s, with their market capitalization accounting for about one-third of the entire index. Kudos to them for such fantastic gains, but there could be a downside to this much concentration.

Cultivating Mass

The 10 relevant stocks are Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta, two classes of Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Broadcom, and Eli Lilly. That’s it, that’s the list. And besides their market-cap contribution, those 10 are responsible for more than 25% of the index’s earnings.

The House of Zuckerberg saw its revenue jump 27% year-over-year in the first quarter to $36.5 billion. Eli Lilly recently raised its 2024 guidance by $2 billion due to selling one of the most popular weight-loss drugs on the market. And Nvidia continues to break the matrix after reporting first-quarter revenue that more than tripled from a year earlier. Sure, maybe Apple hasn’t had the best 2024 so far with iPhone sales down and earnings taking a dip in the first quarter, but its stock is still up 4.9% in the last three months, just slightly behind the broader S&P 500.

But like we said, there might be a catch:

Most of the top 10 stocks are focused on developing — touting — their leadership in all things AI. And it didn’t take long for everyone else to get into the act: 179 companies in the S&P 500 referenced “AI” during their earnings calls for last year’s fourth quarter. Do we really think there are going to be 179 AI winners?

Historically, when market concentrations have surged it hasn’t spelled great fortune for the top 10 stocks. A study earlier this year by Hartford Funds showed that when market concentration in the top 10 stocks has risen to 30% or above (remember, we’re at 33%), the bottom 490 have historically outperformed 95% of the time over the next five years. In addition, a rise in concentration and valuation has often preceded a stretch of heightened volatility and larger drawdowns for the largest stocks.

It’s Fine: But maybe we’re overthinking it. The S&P 500’s concentration is modest compared with other countries’ indices. On France’s CAC 40 or Italy’s FTSE-MIB, the top 10 stocks account for 60% and 73% of the index market caps, respectively. Plus, today’s top 10 might be a stronger breed, with “higher profit margins and returns on equity” than the weightiest companies during the mid-’70s and before the dot-com bubble, Goldman Sachs’ Ben Snider wrote in an analysis. So maybe we can all sit back and let the AI titans cook a little longer.