Midday Market Brief: Slugged by Salesforce

It’s probably not as bad as it looks.

Stocks have spent most of the session lower on Thursday, as the market tries to shake off a real downer of an earnings report late Wednesday from Salesforce, which (as you’ll see below) offered up weak guidance for its second quarter.

As a result, the Dow component has dragged that index of 30 stocks to a 0.7% fall, while the S&P 500 is only down 0.2%. In fact, the broader market appears somewhat healthier, with nine of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors trading higher.

Plus, you can throw in some “soft landing” optimism after a downward revision to first-quarter GDP figures, which kept alive the sweet spot of consumers cutting back on spending, but not enough to even bring a whiff of recession fears.

Movers & Shakers

Here are some of the stocks making news today: