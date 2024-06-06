Midday Market Brief: Catch Your Breath

Given the S&P 500 has jumped more than 7% from its late-April low to hit a new all-time high this week, a respite may be in order.

Stocks were trending sideways without much conviction on Thursday, as investors head into summer seemingly needing another spark to drive the market significantly higher.

The Big Tech stocks that have driven the market higher since that low — Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet — were taking a similar break, coinciding with news that the federal government may begin antitrust inquiries into some of Big Tech’s main AI players.

Against the backdrop of the European Central Bank cutting interest rates for the first time since 2019, the US economic data on Thursday held up the mixed-bag premise that has taken hold this week. Initial jobless claims for the week ticked up, while first-quarter productivity was revised down. Also, the April trade deficit widened, which, while showing increased global trade activity, could mean a drag on GDP numbers this quarter.

Movers & Shakers

Here are some of the stocks making moves today: