Midday Market Brief: Nvidia Can’t Do All the Work

Hello and welcome back.

Nvidia has done a lot of work for the stock market recently, with the $2.8 trillion market cap AI chipmaker’s stock already jumping nearly 32% in May alone and helping lift the S&P 500 given its 6% weighting in the broader S&P 500.

But even Nvidia investors will take an occasional break and we then tend to see how healthy the rest of the market is. Nvidia shares increased only slightly on Wednesday, up 0.8%, and the other 499 stocks in the S&P 500 didn’t have enough oomph to drive the index higher. The S&P 500 was recently off 0.5%.

Interestingly, interest rates have bounced back to the level they were when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that any future rate hikes are off the table. The 10-year note yield was recently up to 4.63%

Movers & Shakers

Here are some of the stocks making news today: