America’s Biggest Non-Alcoholic Beer Company Valued at $800 Million
Athletic Brewing Company, valued at $800 million following a $50 million fundraising round, makes craft beer that won’t get you drunk.
When you think of unicorn companies, the first things that come to mind are delivery robots, payment apps, or self-driving trucks.
Then there’s Athletic Brewing Company, a potential unicorn valued at $800 million following a $50 million fundraising round Tuesday. It makes craft beer that won’t get you drunk. Calorie-conscious, alcohol-wary consumer sentiment could soon push it over the $1 billion hump.
Athletic was founded in 2017, not by tattooed Portlanders but by Connecticut-based former hedge fund traders. CEO and co-founder Bill Shufelt told CNBC Tuesday the company sold 3 million cases and made over $90 million in revenue last year.
That drew investors, led by growth capital firm General Atlantic, to Athletic’s latest equity financing round of $50 million, first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The round doubles Athletic’s valuation from 2022, when an investment from soda giant Keurig Dr Pepper took a $50 million stake. Beer industry and consumer trends are likely to make future stakes pricier:
- Set against more and more Americans, especially younger Americans, telling pollsters they are less inclined to drink alcoholic and calorie-heavy beverages, US beer production and imports fell 5% in 2023, according to the Brewers Association.
- Non-alcoholic beer, however, is showing some hops: Research by Nielsen found that, in the year leading up to August 2023, non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits sales rose 31% to $510 million — with beer representing 86% of sales.
Ozempic Gold Medal: In addition to growing consumer aversion to alcohol, adoption of weight-loss treatments like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound — which Moody’s estimates could make $80 billion in annual sales by 2030 — could be another boost to producers like Athletic. In a survey conducted by Morgan Stanley earlier this year, more than half of drinkers taking obesity drugs said they were consuming less alcohol, with nearly 1 in 5 consuming none at all.