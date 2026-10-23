Procter & Gamble Rosy with Thorne

Procter & Gamble stock had its biggest single-day spike since people started hoarding toilet paper in March 2020.

The packaged-goods behemoth dominates the nonfood grocery aisles with brands like Pampers, Charmin, Crest, Gillette, Swiffer, Olay and … you get the point. But P&G’s newest brand, supplements-seller Thorne, led the company to raise its full-year net sales guidance from 1% to 3% to 2% to 4%.

The $3.8 billion acquisition, which P&G locked down Oct. 1, secures shelf space in the lucrative wellness aisle.

Smoothies for More Than $1 per Ounce

P&G already has supplement brands, but Metamucil isn’t exactly appealing to the same demo as Thorne. Thorne, which sells supplements ranging from basic multivitamins to trendy ingredients like berberine, said most of its revenue comes from shoppers under 40. The company recently collaborated with Gen Z country singer Megan Moroney to make a $22 smoothie featuring Thorne’s creatine, sold at LA luxury grocer Erewhon.

Net sales grew across all five P&G segments from a year earlier, showing resilient demand for laundry detergent and other products after a year in which execs said shoppers were scrimping on household items. P&G reported volume growth in only one quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30. However, growth for healthcare and grooming came from higher prices and shoppers trading up.

P&G has expanded premium products so shoppers in the dental aisle, for instance, can choose between a $1 manual toothbrush and its $400 Oral-B iO Series 10, which uses AI trained on thousands of brush sessions. Its coach can point out to users just how bad they are at life’s most basic task. In skincare, shoppers can buy a $205 SK-II serum, and in grooming, splurge on a $460 beard density-analyzing Braun razor.

Golden Milk Mine: The wellness economy, spanning everything from turmeric lattes to yoga retreats, is expected to grow from $6.8 trillion in 2024 to $9.8 trillion by 2029, according to the Global Wellness Institute. Vitamins and supplements made up $167 billion of 2024’s total after growing about 5% annually for five years. P&G will get a slice of that via Thorne, whose 2025 revenue topped $500 million. CEO Colin Watts told CNBC it could reach $1 billion over the next few years. Unilever also wants a spot in the wellness aisle: The CPG rival bought gummy maker Grüns in a reported $1.2 billion deal that closed June 1.