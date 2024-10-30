The Spookiest Day of the Year Saved Its Biggest Scare for the Chocolate Biz
The cost of manufacturing chocolate and confectionery from cocoa has risen a terrifying 45% this year, according to the producer price index.
Forget about the Frankensteins straight out of Shelley or the Shrunken Head Bobs from “Beetlejuice.”
The most spine-chilling monster this Halloween is inflation. The cost of manufacturing chocolate and confectionery from cocoa has risen a terrifying 45% this year, according to the Producer Price Index.
A Nightmare on Main Street
As consumers flee sinister price hikes this year, Halloween spending in the US will fall to $11.6 billion after a record $12.2 billion in 2023, according to a forecast by the National Retail Federation.
Chocolate has been vanishing from store shelves like a ghost. “Chocolate candy, there’s just not as many items per retailer on shelf,” Dan Sadler, a confection analyst at Circana, told Reuters. “We’re seeing double-digit increases in non-chocolate items.” That could lead to a few jump scares next earnings season:
- TD Cowen analysts said this week that NielsenIQ data shows candy sales down 1.6% in the four weeks leading up to Oct. 19. The “rather weak Halloween” could bury chocolate heavyweight Hershey’s earnings — the company already went Michael Myers on forecasts in August, slashing its sales growth guidance to 2% from the range of 2% to 3%.
- The Wall Street Journal noted Wednesday that sugar candies (namely gummies) are rising to take chocolate’s place; they have seen sales rise 74% since 2020, according to data from Euromonitor. That outpaces the 38% chocolate sales increase.
Here’s a Treat: It’s not all ghastly news for chocolate fans: Cocoa futures trading on the Intercontinental Exchange rose 1.3% to $7,361 per metric ton Wednesday. That’s a massive drop from June, when prices topped $10,000 per metric ton for the second time this year amid crop concerns.