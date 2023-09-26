Industries

Could Air Travel Be Big Business for Corn Ethanol Farmers?

Sign up for insightful business news.

Ethanol has been good to corn farmers. But when everybody starts switching to electric vehicles, where’s all that maize going to go?

Corn farmers and ethanol makers have an idea: green jet engine fuel, Bloomberg reported.

King Harvest Has Surely Come

Ethanol is a fuel produced from biomass like potatoes, sorghum, and most commonly, corn. It was first added to gasoline in the 1920s to increase octane and reduce engine knock, but it got a big boost in the late 1970s in a bid to limit foreign-energy dependence and lower smog rates. Today, the US produces half of the world’s ethanol, and nearly all of our gas contains some proportion of it.

However, many major carmakers are set to produce only EVs in roughly the next 10 to 15 years, with entire countries prepared to ban the future sale of new gas-powered vehicles. Corn farmers and ethanol makers are tilting their heads upward for their next market:

  • Ethanol could be converted into a more environmentally friendly fuel for planes called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and BloombergNEF reported the industry could be worth $105 billion by 2050 as airlines are under pressure to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Last November, United Airlines became the first US carrier to invest in a biofuel refinery. The company will pump nearly $40 million into a NXTClean Fuels plant in Oregon, which could produce as much as 50,000 barrels of SAF per day after its completion in 2026.

Pie in the Sky: Right now, SAF accounts for less than a tenth-of-a-percent of fuel used by major US airlines. SAF producers are eligible for tax breaks, but that’s only if the fuel cuts emissions by half that of standard jet fuel. Corn-derived jet fuel is still far below that threshold, with emissions just 15% less than traditional jet fuel. Roughly 40% of the nation’s corn crops go toward producing ethanol, so until the SAF situation is figured out, farmers can only hope people start eating corn on the cob for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Electric Vehicles

Tesla Gets Caught In EU-China Crossfire

The EU’s antitrust investigation claims that China is artificially flooding the market with cheap EVs via enormous state subsidies.

Read More
Markets

The Market Might Be Losing its Mojo

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 both sank to their lowest respective levels in three months. What has investors so anxious?

Read More
Industrials

US Finds Funds to Help Fix Lacking Railroad Infrastructure

(Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash)

While many agree US railroads desperately need refurbishing, some question why federal dollars should support a highly privatized industry.

Read More
Deep Dives more
Deep Dive

The Secret Life of Streaming: How Viewership Secrecy is Re-Shaping Hollywood

(Photo Credit: Heather Gill/Unsplash)
Deep Dive

Bet, Bet, Bet on the Home Team: How Legalized Gambling has Reshaped the Business of Sports

Recent News
Policy & Power

US State Dept Extends Rare $2 Billion Defense Loan to Poland

Artificial Intelligence

Amazon Pumps Billions into AI Firm Just as Chat-GPT Alexa-fies Itself

Consumer

McDonald’s Franchisees Served Service Fee Hike for First Time in Decades

Banking

Solaris Can’t Raise Funds Fast Enough