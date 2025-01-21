Microsoft May See Cryogens as Key to Data Centers’ Energy Problem

It’s no secret that data centers could cause major issues for the power grid. Microsoft’s patent history may reveal ways the company is looking to remedy that.

The tech giant is seeking to patent grid-interactive cryogenic energy storage systems with “waste cold recovery capabilities” that work in tandem with data centers. This tech aims to efficiently store and and manage cryogens, or substances that need to be stored at extremely cool temperatures, as a means of powering these server farms.

Microsoft’s patent details a system for cooling these cryogens down into a liquid form, passively storing them and using them as a backup power source. The system monitors the grid to decide when to use cryogenic energy, such as when grid energy costs are particularly high. The filing also describes a system for recovering waste cold energy, which essentially makes sure that excess cryogens aren’t lost in the process of converting them into a usable energy source.

“The use of fossil fuels in generating power is a known contributor to climate change,” Microsoft said in the filing. “Additionally, grid power is known to fail in extreme temperatures, such as extreme heat or extreme cold. Cryogenic power generation has been proposed as a potential power backup source.”

This patent builds on a previous Microsoft patent for grid-interactive cryogenic energy storage. These filings, plus another from recent years for cryogenic carbon removal, could signal that the company sees cryogens as a key to easing data centers’ energy problems – especially as AI threatens to worsen them.

A recent report from JLL found that the power demand on data centers is expected to double by 2029, largely fueled by the growth of AI and cloud services. While these companies likely aren’t keen to stop their AI ventures, many are looking for solutions.

Patents from other large tech firms target a similar goal, such as Nvidia’s patent to intelligently power down “idle cores” in data centers, Intel’s patent for clean energy budgeting, and Google’s patent to forecast carbon-intensive operations.

These firms are also seeking solutions beyond their patent portfolios. Google announced a deal worth $20 billion in December with renewable energy firms to generate carbon-free power for data centers. Amazon, Microsoft and Google also invested in nuclear power this year.

Whether or not cryogens are the solution to this problem, data center energy management appears to be top-of-mind for not only Microsoft, but every tech giant and data center operator that wants to keep making money from AI and cloud services.