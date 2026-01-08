Caterpillar Gets Physical With Construction Site AI

Much of the hype around AI seems to be directed at humanoid robots and augmented reality glasses, but some of the less Jetson-esque applications are breaking ground … literally.

Caterpillar has started using AI to automate its mining and construction equipment. On Wednesday, the company demoed a new “Cat” excavator that taps Nvidia’s physical AI platform. Caterpillar’s new AI-powered lineup also includes loaders, dozers and off-road hauling trucks, and it’s working with Nvidia to create construction site simulations for testing out workplace scenarios.

Putting AI in a Hard Hat

Caterpillar’s CES announcements expand its AI-powered lineup, which is already one of the largest in the mining industry. The company said three years ago that its autonomous machines had moved more than 11 billion metric tons of material and traveled more than 380 million kilometers.

Caterpillar’s not alone in transforming worksites: Deere & Co. showed off new equipment at CES this week, too, including autonomous dump trucks that can be used at quarries and tractors for farming. Nvidia, meanwhile, is trying to provide the infrastructure that supports industrial AI and laid out plans to boost its physical AI offerings during its Monday CES keynote.

There are a few reasons that companies are digging blade-first into physical AI:

The vast majority of contractors told Dodge Construction Network and software provider CMiC that they believe AI will save them time on repetitive tasks and help them analyze and learn from past projects. Caterpillar’s systems can advise workers on-site and offer safety tips.

At the same time, construction, mining, and farming all face skilled-labor shortages that automated equipment and productivity-boosting software could help to alleviate. Additionally, many of the jobs that autonomous vehicles could take on are hazardous or difficult for humans, like driving through miles of tunnels.

Two-Pronged Approach: While industrial giants are leveling up their equipment with AI, The Wall Street Journal reported, they’re also capitalizing on AI’s growing energy demand. Caterpillar’s power and energy biz is surging as the yellow-tractor maker sells generators that fuel AI data centers. So while Caterpillar’s AI-boosted dozers take the spotlight at CES, it has another way to tap into AI’s potential profits off stage.