Elon Musk’s X Just Got More Valuable, Fidelity Says
Ignore the high-profile exodus of users to BlueSky and Meta’s Threads. Elon Musk’s X, née Twitter, might be doing just fine.
At least according to Fidelity, which marked up the value of its X holdings by 32% in October, according to reporting from Axios this weekend. Could it be due to the rise of xAI, a sister company in the Musk empire?
xAI Marks the Spot
Fidelity helped back Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover in 2022, and in the time since, it has continually marked down the valuation of its stake as high-profile advertisers have fled the site for more corporate-safe pastures. Even with the October markup, Fidelity still sees its position in X as worth 72% less than when it first got involved.
But now the tide may be turning. Musk has emerged — for now at least — as a key ally of the Trump 2.0 administration, placing X closer to the center of political culture. Meanwhile, the EV-solar panel-satellite-social media mogul has gone all-in on growing his artificial intelligence firm, xAI. Last month, sources told The Wall Street Journal that the firm scored a $5 billion fundraising round at a $50 billion valuation, more than double its value from earlier this year. And it’s slowly becoming clearer that the fate of X and xAI may be closely intertwined:
- According to Axios, X Holdings itself may have an equity stake in xAI, which could help explain Fidelity’s X markup. Separately, Musk has promised his X backers a 25% stake in xAI — a giant, delicious cherry on top of their melting social media sundae.
- Meanwhile, Musk’s ascent in Washington will likely see major corporate sponsors increasing their ad budget allocations to X as “political leverage,” one marketing consultant told the Financial Times last month. Speculation remains that Musk could ultimately merge X Holdings with Trump Media Technology Group.
Injunction Function: Musk certainly sees the rise of xAI as a race against industry first-mover OpenAI, where he served as an initial backer and member of the board of directors until resigning in 2018. Over the weekend, attorneys representing Musk and xAI filed a preliminary injunction against OpenAI asking a federal court to stop the company from re-organizing as a for-profit organization (xAI is for-profit). Musk’s attorneys also alleged OpenAI engaged in anticompetitive behavior when it asked investors not to back rivals.