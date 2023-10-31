Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft’s AI News Poll Ticks Off UK Newspaper

(Photo by Connor Lin/The Daily Upside)
Sign up for insightful business news.

What if instead of being deviously calculating, robots just turned out to be blazingly insensitive? You know, not end the world – just make it intolerable.

UK newspaper The Guardian submitted a complaint to Microsoft on Tuesday after the Microsoft Start aggregated news service featured a grotesquely inappropriate AI-generated poll next to a Guardian article about a suspected murder. Among other things, it seems the bots weren’t trained on ad placement.

Error in Judgment (Day)

While the full effects of generative AI on the news business are still rippling their way through the industry, The Guardian’s complaint against Microsoft gives a clue to the current state of play. For all its technological advances, AI is still devoid of editorial judgment, human decency, or plain common sense.

That didn’t stop Microsoft from adding a feature to Microsoft Start that uses AI to generate little polls. They pop up next to news articles, providing readers with a little extra content alongside the journalism it’s pulled in. The poll in question asked readers to vote on exactly what they thought led to the death of 21-year-old Lilie James, who was found dead with severe head wounds at a school in Australia. Anna Bateson, CEO of The Guardian’s parent company Guardian Media Group, wrote in a letter to Microsoft President Brad Smith that the AI-generated poll significantly harmed The Guardian’s reputation:

  • In her letter, Bateson said the incident highlighted: “the important role that a strong copyright framework plays in enabling publishers to be able to negotiate the terms on which our journalism is used.” Microsoft did not immediately respond when contacted by The Daily Upside for comment on Bateson’s letter.
  • The Guardian is one of the first outlets to openly attack a mainstream Big Tech company currently riding the AI-hype train, although Semafor reported in July that a collection of major publishers were forming an alliance to mount legal action against platforms whose large language models gulp up their news copy.

Rishi’ll Be Back: The Guardian’s letter comes the same week that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is hosting an “AI Safety Summit,” an event that will culminate with Sunak sitting down for a livestream on X/Twitter with always reassuring CEO Elon Musk. Chris Stokel-Walker, a journalist with an upcoming book on the impact of AI, said the summit’s agenda goes: “heavy on the existential risks of a Terminator-style AI gaining super-intelligent sentience” rather than more immediate risks that, you know, exist.

Sponsored Upside By
RealtyMogul

Investing in the Gateway Cities to the American Dream

Demand destruction is a fallacy. Demand hasn’t evaporated, it has simply transformed.
Read More
Power Corridor

A Bottomless Congressional Conflagration

Another month, another potential government shutdown. The U.S. House of Representatives did manage to briefly overcome its deep divisions long enough to…

Read More
Power Corridor

SBF’s Own Words Prove His Downfall

For Sam Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, it is safe to say his gift of gab – which briefly catapulted…

Read More
Power Corridor

Fed’s Tea Leaves Get Murkier

Photo by Federal Reserve Board of Governors under Public Domain Mark 1.0

The U.S. Federal Reserve is all but certain to hold interest rates steady Wednesday, but the economy is still scorching – beating expectations in…

Read More
Deep Dives more
Power Corridor

A Bottomless Congressional Conflagration

Power Corridor

SBF’s Own Words Prove His Downfall

Recent News
Energy

Biden’s Ambitions for Offshore Wind Are High, Maybe Not Realistic

Banking

Low Deal Flow Means Lower Bonuses for Wall Street

Patent Drop

Microsoft Guards its Models at All Angles

Industrials

European Aluminum Giant Is Fretting a Chinese EV Influx