Unwelcome ‘Neighbor’: State Farm Agents Wary of AI Overhaul

Like a good neighbor, AI is there?

State Farm’s human agents have their doubts. They’ve been given an ultimatum by the company’s CEO to sign new contracts with financial terms tied to AI outcomes by 2027, or quit.

The company’s more than 19,000 US agents will have to agree to cost-cutting measures adapted to the digital era, from moving their desks to larger consolidated offices to giving up some health benefits. But mainly, the new contracts introduce commission structures that could cut agents’ earnings by up to 40%.

The paring of human benefits comes at the same time the company steps up its AI game by working with companies including OpenAI. Its “Next Gen Good Neighbor” initiative will roll its new AI agent Navi out to customers along with AI-generated recommendations.

High Stakes for IRL Jakes

State Farm is known for its human touch, and a career as a State Farm agent has gained a reputation for fair pay and benefits. Until now, anyway. Agents posting to social media aren’t stoked about the AI-driven switcheroo, with one calling it “a real slap in the face,” The Wall Street Journal reported. But human agents are losing their spot as the industry standard, and insurance companies that have embraced AI are snatching contracts from 104-year-old State Farm:

Flo outflanked Jake last year when Progressive became the No. 1 US auto insurer, a title S&P found State Farm had held since World War II. Progressive uses AI to analyze driver behavior, offer personalized rates, and even create commercials (sorry about that AI llama hogging the spotlight, Flo).

Smaller players, meanwhile, are gaining traction by ditching legacy companies’ human focus in favor of an in-your-face AI experience. Lemonade’s AI agents, Maya and Jim, give customers instant quotes and guide them through claims processes. The company now boasts more than 3 million total customers after gaining more than 150,000 in the first quarter. Rival digital-first insurance seller Porch’s revenue rose more than 50% year over year during the same period.

New Era: State Farm’s no slouch, paying out a record $5 billion dividend to auto policyholders as its underwriting profits popped. But rising rates, driven by climate disasters and inflation, are also juicing agents’ commissions, leading insurers to look toward labor when figuring out how to cut costs. A BofA Global Research report this year estimated that more than $15 billion in “low complexity” commissions could be taken over by AI, affecting 20K to 30K US agents.