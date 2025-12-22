Vibe Coding Startup Lovable’s Valuation Triples to $6.6 Billion

Want to make your own app but have no idea how to code? All you need is love. Or, umm, Lovable.

At least, that’s the pitch of so-called “vibe coding” software-maker startup Lovable, which scored a $330 million raise last week at a $6.6 billion valuation. That’s triple the valuation of its raise in July, when it was already the fastest-growing software startup in history.

It’s All Just Vibes, Man

So what earned Lovable the “fastest-growing” title? After launching in November 2024, the company had reached $100 million in annual recurring revenue by the time of its $200 million raise at a $1.8 billion valuation in July. Last week, the company said it has since doubled that revenue. Lovable sells no-code or “vibe coding” tools, which can build entire websites and applications purely from user prompts — no software engineering or designing necessary.

The company offers a free option, as well as scaling subscription tiers for enterprise users; it is not yet profitable, according to The New York Times’ DealBook. Its raise puts it at the forefront of an emerging vibe-coding sector that aims to democratize the extremely lucrative process of software making — and it certainly has competition:

A month ago, startup Cursor, which makes slightly more extensive AI tools for coders, raised $2.3 billion at a $29 billion valuation. Meanwhile, companies that build similar tools for amateurs include Replit (which scored a raise at a $3 billion valuation in September) and StackBlitz, which achieved a $700 million valuation in its last raise a year ago.

In July, Google did a $2.4 billion acquihire of the executives at vibe-coding startup Windsurf; CapitalG, one of Alphabet’s venture capital arms, participated in last week’s Lovable raise. OpenAI and Anthropic, meanwhile, are selling AI coding tools directly.

Conversely, Lovable’s platform pulls from AI models developed by OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and others, tapping each one depending on a user’s needs.

Brake Check: Despite the proliferation of AI code-generating tools, experts have been quick to warn that an overreliance on vibe coding can increase cybersecurity risks. We’re picking up bad vibrations.