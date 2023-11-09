Healthcare

Amazon Offers Prime Members a Discount For its Posh Healthcare Service

(Photo by Impuls Q on Unsplash)
Sign up for insightful business news.

The doctor is in… your shopping cart.

Amazon said Wednesday it plans to offer Prime subscribers low-cost annual memberships to its boutique One Medical primary care business. It’s the latest move by the e-commerce giant to bolster its future in the healthcare sector.

Give It to Me Straight, Doc

Earlier this year, Amazon acquired One Medical for nearly $4 billion, and to attract new members, the online retailer is now tapping its roughly 150 million US Prime subscribers, who already pay $139 a year for fast shipping, exclusive deals, and video streaming. One year of a One Medical membership typically runs $199, but Prime subscribers will now be able to get it for $9 a month or $99 annually.

But even with a massive built-in user base and half-off discounts, healthcare industry success is not guaranteed for Jeff Bezos & Co:

  • Amazon’s previous attempts to disrupt the health industry haven’t always been fruitful. Both Amazon Care and Haven — its joint venture with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan — folded just a few years after their respective launches.
  • And Amazon’s not the only one interested in this space. Other tech titans like Google and Microsoft tried starting small by developing programs to make it easier for patients to share personal health records with doctors. But the functions were limited and not enough people took to the services.

Past failures from Big Tech indicate that “scaling in health care is very different from scaling in tech, or any other industry for that matter. The standard growth formula simply doesn’t work in health care,” Stephen Dean, co-founder of Keona Health, wrote in a blog post.

Talk to the Pharmacist: Amazon’s developments are similar to steps being taken by pharmacy chains. In the past few years, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens have been ramping up their patient services, including testing for and treating common ailments like the flu, strep throat, and covid-19. Regions once considered healthcare deserts now have a few more options, and the pharmacy chains get a larger piece of the Medicare and Medicaid pies, which were worth a combined $1.6 trillion in 2021. It’s win-cough-win.

Sponsored Upside By
RealtyMogul

Investing in the Gateway Cities to the American Dream

Demand destruction is a fallacy. Demand hasn’t evaporated, it has simply transformed.
Read More
Industrials

American Airlines Is Trying to Poach All the Industry’s Pilots

(Photo by Ross Sokolovski on Unsplash)

To combat a crippling pilot shortage, PSA Airlines is dangling bonus packages worth $250,000 to lure pilots.

Read More
Media & Entertainment

Disney, Warner Bros. Keep White-Knuckling the Linear TV Churn

It’s still a tumultuous time to be a major media conglomerate, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings reports’ show.

Read More
Power Corridor

How Executives Navigate the Outrage Treadmill

Earlier this year, the town of Easthampton, Mass., made international headlines over an executive search for a new superintendent.

Read More
Deep Dives more
(Photo by Ross Sokolovski on Unsplash)
Industrials

American Airlines Is Trying to Poach All the Industry’s Pilots

Healthcare

Amazon Offers Prime Members a Discount For its Posh Healthcare Service

Recent News
Real Estate

Private Equity Giant Starts a Vacation-Rental Side Hustle

Consumer

Nestlé Pours $100 Million into Food Delivery Startup Wonder Group

Technology

ByteDance Is Scaling Back its VR Ambitions

Deep Dive

Money Talks: The NCAA’s NIL Era is Already Evolving