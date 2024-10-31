Subscribe

Uber’s Investors Are Still Growth-Hungry

Uber’s stock drove off a ditch, sinking 9% on Thursday after the ride-hailing giant published its third-quarter earnings report.

Photo of Uber at the New York Stock Exchange
Photo by NYCstock via iStock

Sign up for smart news, insights, and analysis on the biggest financial stories of the day.

Isobel Asher Hamilton The Daily Upside

Isobel Asher Hamilton

Uber’s stock drove off a ditch, sinking 9% on Thursday after the ride-hailing giant published its third-quarter earnings report. Following its ballyhooed attainment of profitability last year, Uber has now experienced a slowdown in user growth following a price hike. Uber blamed the price increases on heightened insurance costs, which it said it had to pass on to consumers. 

Growing Pains

Uber’s ride to profitability was a long one, and it’s not open roads from here on out. The company notched its first full-year profit in 2023, a mere 14 years after it was founded. This year it swung back to a loss in the first quarter, though it managed to restart the profitability engine again in time for its second-quarter report

In its third-quarter report, Uber said that revenue was up 20% year-over-year, and net income was $2.6 billion, though $1.7 billion of that came from the company’s equity investments. That beats last quarter’s profit of around $1 billion, roughly one-third of which came from equity investments. However, its slight slowdown in “gross bookings” — i.e., how much money it made off actual rides — made investors jumpy: 

  • Uber reported 19% year-over-year growth in the second quarter for its gross bookings, whereas the third quarter saw 16% growth. Its forecasted range for gross bookings in the fourth quarter also came in a little below analysts’ expectations.
  • CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that although price hikes are biting a little, consumers remain robust. He also emphasized in a call with CNBC that the company’s M&A strategy will be focused on “smaller deals that are much more closer to home” rather than big, “transformational deals.”

Khosrowshahi’s comments came in response to a question about reports that the company explored the possibility of acquiring Expedia, the travel company with a market cap of around $20 billion.

Brinkmanship Redefined: In a call with analysts, Khosrowshahi also said Uber was making good progress in its “autonomous strategy.” It’s pretty par for the course for CEOs to talk up self-driving cars as the future, although ironing out the kinks in the tech is still a pretty big, thorny question. According to a report from Business Insider, Tesla — which has pinned a lot of investor hopes on the idea that it will be a first mover in the robotaxi space — has been training its self-driving tech using a “critical intervention” team. Their goal? To drive around using the cars’ driver-assistance systems and only intervene at the last possible moment if (when) the car does something it shouldn’t.

Smart, actionable news trusted by millions.

Our flagship newsletter delivers smart news and analysis on finance, and investing — all for free

Recent News