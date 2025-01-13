What Enterprise Leaders Can Take Away From CES

Though smart glasses, wellness wearables and robotic vacuum-air purifier hybrids garnered lots of attention at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, several announcements from the past week signal trends for the future of enterprise.

AI, of course, took center stage at this year’s CES, from robotics to chips to applications to the models themselves. Unsurprisingly, Nvidia took the opportunity to continue cementing its dominance in the AI industry with ample announcements.

Several of the inventions unveiled point to a larger goal of empowering the individual within the enterprise and democratizing access to AI. One of the biggest examples is Nvidia’s Project Digits, an AI supercomputer that fits on a desk aimed at AI researchers and small enterprises. The device will clock in at roughly $3,000 when it hits the market in May.

“Maybe you don’t need a giant cluster. You’re just developing the early versions of the model, and you’re iterating constantly,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in his keynote. “You could do it in the cloud, but it just costs a lot more money,”

Nvidia also turned its focus to one of the biggest trends in AI: Agents. The company announced a project called Nvidia AI Blueprints, a system for building AI applications to automate enterprise work. The company said these agents act as “knowledge robots” that can “reason, plan and take action to quickly analyze large quantities of data, summarize and distill real-time insights from video, PDF and other images.”

It wouldn’t be CES without some form of gadgetry: The merging of AI and robotics has been a hot topic for the past year, and companies seized the chance to show off where that focus has gotten them, said Ido Caspi, research analyst at Global X ETFs.

“Humanoid robots were also very visible throughout the conference, suggesting that commercialization of these devices is closer than many expect, especially within industrial/manufacturing industries,” Caspi said.

While companies like Samsung, Unitree and Pollen Robotics showed off their machinery, several of Nvidia’s announcements focused on the models and data that autonomous machines run on.

The company debuted several initiatives to help in the training and development of physical AI, including Cosmos, a platform of generative world foundational models and guardrails to accelerate the development of robotics and autonomous vehicles, and Isaac GR00T, a research initiative aimed at creating general-purpose models and data pipelines for humanoid robotics. “In our view, this can help alleviate the bottleneck of limited data for robotics applications,” Caspi noted.

And of course, tech firms took the opportunity to put their chips on the table … literally. CES is often the place enterprises choose to show off faster and better chips, so it’s no surprise that firms like Intel, AMD, Qualcomm and Nvidia came prepared.

Additionally, despite the notion that AI development is starting to slow, Huang claimed in his keynote that its systems are “progressing way faster than Moore’s Law.” Moore’s Law refers to the 1965 prediction of Intel co-founder Gordon Moore that the speed and capability of chips would double every two years.