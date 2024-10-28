Who’s at Fault in the CrowdStrike-Delta Summer Meltdown?

What’s more terrifying than a software malfunction that disrupts entire swatches of the global economy? Lawyers.

On Friday, Delta Airlines sued cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, the company behind the glitchy software update that sparked a global outage of critical flight systems this summer. Fittingly, on Monday, CrowdStrike announced it had filed to countersue.

Cyber Insecurity

To recap: In July, CrowdStrike rolled out a faulty update that crashed millions of Microsoft Windows computers using its software. Delta, a client of both CrowdStrike and Windows, experienced a massive outage that caused 7,000 worldwide flight cancellations. Ergo, Delta sued CrowdStrike on Friday, alleging it is liable for over $500 million in out-of-pocket losses, as well as unspecified profit losses and reputational harm.

As happens in the high-stakes world of corporate law, what goes around comes around — CrowdStrike came back with its own list of allegations:

In its own suit, CrowdStrike alleges that Delta refused assistance from both it and Microsoft. The company is seeking a declaratory judgment plus legal fees.

In previous public statements leading up to the lawsuits, CrowdStrike highlighted how Delta’s internal response worsened the issue’s impact, and how other airlines fared better amid the outage.

Hanging On: While the summer outage marked one of the highest-profile digital disasters ever, its bottom-line impact on CrowdStrike has hardly been catastrophic. “Our work found little to no evidence of customers shifting away from CrowdStrike,” BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a paper. Meanwhile, the company’s share price has already recovered somewhat from a broad sell-off following the outage. It currently trades at around $300 per share — below its all-time high around $390, which it traded at just prior to the outage, but above the $217 per share pit it fell into in the days afterward.